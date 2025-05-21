Linear Stage Series Ensures Accurate, Stable Positioning with Resolution down to 0.005 microns

PI's new motorized linear stages, for high-end industrial and research applications, are available for fast delivery.

AUBURN, Mass., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning, now offers fast delivery of the L-511 linear micropositioning stage — designed for applications requiring minimum incremental motion down to 20 nanometers, drive forces up to 22 lbs, and multi-axis configuration options.

With linear travel up to 155 mm (6"), the L-511 can be combined to form XY or XYZ motion systems and integrated with rotary stages for enhanced flexibility. A variety of drive and encoder options (stepper and servo motors, rotary and linear encoders) enable ultra-fine sensitivity from 0.6 microns down to 0.005 microns.

The L-511 features high-load recirculating ball bearings for exceptional durability, even under demanding, repetitive cycles. Despite its compact footprint, it handles loads up to 500 N (110 lbs) and achieves travel speeds up to 90 mm/sec. A precision 2 mm pitch ball screw drive is nested in a stress-relieved aluminum base to ensure maximum stability and low drift.

To enhance positioning accuracy and automation throughput, the stage integrates non-contact, direction-sensing optical reference point switches located at mid-travel. Non-contact limit switches are also included to safeguard the mechanical structure.

Custom Calibrations

Custom-tuned, aligned, and error corrected 2-axis and 3-axis stage assemblies are also available, through PI's US engineering and manufacturing team.

Controller Options

PI offers a range of high-performance controllers for stepper, servo and 3-phase motors, in both single- and multi-axis configurations, fully compatible with the L-511 stage. Each controller is supported by PI's comprehensive software suite, enabling rapid start-up and seamless integration into custom automation environments.

Industries Served

Metrology, laser processing, semiconductors, biotech, optical alignment, advanced automation

