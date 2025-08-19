LinenMaster, Alliant Systems, and Infinite Laundry Unite Under TEXO

"Bringing together three of laundry's most impactful companies in LinenMaster, Alliant Systems, and Infinite Laundry, TEXO represents our long-term commitment to supporting this essential industry and its people." said Matt Amoia, CEO of TEXO. Post this

Together as TEXO, the three brands will continue delivering the products and services their customers know and trust, while working more closely to provide industry expertise, best-in-class customer service, and a shared focus on innovation that helps operators grow.

"Commercial laundry touches nearly every part of our lives and operators in the industry need partners who can help to power laundry forward," said Matt Amoia, CEO of TEXO. "Bringing together three of laundry's most impactful companies in LinenMaster, Alliant Systems, and Infinite Laundry, TEXO represents our long-term commitment to supporting this essential industry and its people."

Each brand within TEXO brings a unique strength: LinenMaster in cloud-based laundry operations software, Alliant in business management software and IT services for textile rental companies, and Infinite Laundry in digital marketing, branding, and customer acquisition. Under the TEXO umbrella, these teams will work together to support the industry's only complete end-to-end software ecosystem —while continuing to support their individual products and services.

"This merger is about more than combining companies—it's about elevating the laundry industry," said Mayron Herrera, President and Board Member of TEXO. "TEXO is our commitment to building something stronger—for our customers and the industry, we are better together."

About TEXO

TEXO is a new brand formed from the merger of LinenMaster, Alliant Systems, and Infinite Laundry, three market leaders in the commercial laundry industry, with a collective mission to power laundry forward. TEXO combines deep expertise in software, IT, and marketing to help laundry operators grow, streamline operations, and stay competitive in an evolving market.

Media Contact

Brittany Colby, TEXO, 1 7722122710, [email protected], TEXOLaundry.com

SOURCE TEXO