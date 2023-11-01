LinenMaster Receives Growth Investment from Mainsail Partners and Welcomes New CEO

"LinenMaster has a deep commitment to the success of our clients. The investment from Mainsail will help take LinenMaster to the next level of service for customers." Post this

Amoia joins LinenMaster with more than two decades of experience as a high-energy SaaS leader and team builder. His prior accomplishments include a number of acquisitions, impactful business-wide growth, and long-lasting client partnerships. "Our shared goal is to build on LinenMaster's history to deliver easy-to-use software and services that address an even broader set of needs for commercial laundries. I believe the Company is very well positioned for success, and I'm delighted to join the team," said Amoia.

LinenMaster recently acquired Infinite Laundry, which specializes in marketing solutions for commercial laundries. The combined business can now help all types of commercial laundries to improve their top and bottom line. Jeff Wile, Founder of Infinite Laundry said, "Together with LinenMaster, we are focused on serving all commercial laundry types including healthcare, industrial, hospitality, and food and beverage operations."

Michael Anderson, Partner at Mainsail said, "We are happy to see the Company using the proceeds from Mainsail's investment to deliver a great experience for customers. Since Mainsail's investment, the Company has made 15+ new hires, acquired Infinite Laundry, and expanded the sales, marketing and product development functions."

About LinenMaster

LinenMaster is a pioneer in providing software solutions to the laundry industry. Customers use the Company's cloud-based product to gain control over their inventory, access valuable insights and reporting, and simplify day-to-day processes, all backed by the Company's leading customer service and support. LinenMaster's user-friendly design and industry-specific tools (such as LinenHelper and CurtainMaster) helps customers to make informed decisions that improve quality and save money. For more information, visit www.linenmaster.com or click here to follow them on LinkedIn.

About Infinite Laundry

Infinite Laundry, a trailblazer in specialized marketing since 2009, has a track record of delivering solutions tailored to the unique needs of the commercial laundry industry. Infinite Laundry harnesses the power of data-driven marketing systems and insights to help catapult customers' brands and sales. Infinite's proprietary data and ad platform strives to deliver results at an extremely high ROI. To date, Infinite has generated over $2.5 Billion in new business for their customers while supporting their branding and staffing needs. For more information, visit www.infinitelaundry.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Mainsail Partners

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that partners with founders of bootstrapped software companies to help them realize their potential. For 20 years, Mainsail has been helping management teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with rapidly scaling a software company. The firm includes women and men who are former software company operators who have seen these challenges first-hand. Mainsail offers assistance across various functional areas, including talent, finance, customer success, sales and marketing, product management, and R&D. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Brittany Colby, LinenMaster, 1 603-237-1873, [email protected], https://linenmaster.com/

SOURCE LinenMaster