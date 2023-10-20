Linganore Winecellars Celebrates a Fruitful 2023 Harvest & New Grape

"This is certainly one of the best quality fruits I think I have seen here at Linganore, and even maybe the best of my entire 19-year career in the mid-Atlantic." - Ray Mitcham, Head Winemaker, Linganore Winecellars Post this

Ray Mitcham, head winemaker for Linganore Winecellars, comments "This is certainly one of the best quality years of fruit I have seen here at Linganore, and even maybe the best of my entire 19-year career in the mid-Atlantic. The 2007 and 2010 vintages were amazing years I experienced while in Southern Pennsylvania, but this year will rival those wines, and most certainly surpass them."

Another exciting development in this year's harvest is a relatively new grape variety - San

Marco. The San Marco grape is medium-sized, with loose clusters and oval-shaped berries that display rich color throughout. The Linganore Winecellars vineyard team has reported that these grapes are well-suited for the chilly winters of the region as they are moderately cold hardy. They are thriving in Maryland's growing conditions, making them a valuable addition to thevineyard. Linganore Winecellars is excited to be growing this new grape and cannot wait for everyone to taste the exceptional wine that it produces.

Eric Aellen, Vice President & Vineyard Manager who is responsible for bringing this grape to their vineyard says, "This year marks our second year of successful harvest of San Marco, and our first full production of the grape. This promising variety features the fresh fruit qualities of Syrah, combined with the complex tannin structures of a Cabernet Sauvignon. We are eager to expand the cultivation of this grape in the future!"

As Linganore Winecellars continues to work on the next vintage, they invite you to indulge in the exquisite taste of their 2022 and 2021 vintages that are already available. Their dedication to producing exceptional wines remains unchanged, and they look forward to unveiling their 2023 vintage in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates on their upcoming releases!

SOURCE Linganore Winecellars