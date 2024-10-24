Lingk Gains Momentum in Higher Education Analytics with Strategic Partnerships from Analytikus and Doowii

"Lingk's platform is quickly becoming the hub for analytics providers who want to deliver next-level value to their higher education customers." Post this

By partnering with Lingk, Analytikus and Doowii are able to offer institutions seamless data integration, automated data workflows, and real-time insights, empowering them to unify their data, transform analytics capabilities, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

Paul Roberge, CEO of Lingk, expressed his excitement about the growing momentum:

"Lingk's platform is quickly becoming the hub for analytics providers who want to deliver next-level value to their higher education customers. Our partnerships with Analytikus and Doowii demonstrate that the industry is embracing Lingk as the solution for unified, automated analytics. As we continue to sign on strategic partners, we're helping more institutions unlock the power of their data with real-time insights that improve decision-making and drive student success."

Data Agents Driving Automation and Efficiency

At the heart of Lingk's solution is its Data Agent family, which automates complex data workflows, reducing the burden on IT departments and speeding up access to critical data. These Data Agents enable institutions to unify and manage data streams from across the enterprise, turning disparate data into real-time insights that drive informed decision-making.

The inclusion of custom-built connectors for both Analytikus and Doowii platforms, seamlessly integrated with Lingk's iPaaS, ensures that higher education institutions can quickly adopt and implement unified analytics solutions. By integrating with Lingk, these partners provide their customers with the tools to automate data integration, access real-time analytics, and improve student outcomes.

Driving Institutional and Student Success

Miguel Molina-Cosculluela, CEO of Analytikus, highlighted the importance of this partnership: "Analytikus is committed to delivering advanced analytics that improve student outcomes. Partnering with Lingk and leveraging their iPaaS and Data Agents allows us to tap into institutional data like never before, providing real-time insights that truly move the needle for institutions. We're excited to be part of the momentum Lingk is building across higher education."

Ben Dodson, CEO of Doowii, emphasized the value of automation and unified data: "At Doowii, we're committed to turning data into actions that drive institutional and student success. By partnering with Lingk, we're helping eliminate barriers to data integration and creating an ecosystem that empowers higher education institutions with real-time, unified analytics. Lingk's platform brings the automation and seamless connectivity that our customers need to act on their data faster and more effectively. Together, we are shaping the future of higher education analytics, and we're excited to be part of this exciting journey."

A Growing Ecosystem of Strategic Partners

Lingk's growing ecosystem of strategic partners, including Analytikus and Doowii, is a testament to the platform's ability to provide cutting-edge integration and analytics solutions that meet the complex needs of higher education institutions. As more analytics providers join forces with Lingk, institutions are gaining access to a unified, automated data environment that offers both operational efficiency and transformative insights.

Learn more about our Data Analytics Solutions: https://www.lingk.io/data-analytics

About Lingk

Lingk is a leader in data integration, providing an award-winning iPaaS, groundbreaking Data Agents, and enterprise-level managed services to higher education institutions. Lingk's platform unifies data with dynamic pipelines, empowering institutions to achieve seamless data connectivity and unified analytics, transforming data-driven decision-making.

About Analytikus

Analytikus leverages advanced artificial intelligence and analytics to help educational institutions improve student outcomes and operational performance. Their platform provides real-time insights and predictive analytics, tailored for the needs of higher education.

About Doowii

Doowii is an innovative data analytics company focused on enhancing institutional performance through intuitive and powerful analytics tools. Their platform transforms complex data into actionable insights, driving success in higher education institutions worldwide.

Media Contact

Dan Barber, Lingk Inc., 1 925.648.7462, [email protected], https://www.lingk.io/

SOURCE Lingk Inc.