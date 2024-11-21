Lingk Launches Next-Generation Data Cloud to Revolutionize Data Management for Institutions and Organizations

"Organizations today must adapt to a rapidly evolving data landscape where agility and automation are paramount," said Paul Roberge, CEO of Lingk. Post this

Empowering Organizations with a Unified Data Fabric

The Lingk Data Cloud along with the Lingk Data Agent Family empowers organizations to create a unified data ecosystem and drive operational efficiency with advanced tools and capabilities:

Unified Data Fabric Creation: Connect disparate systems into a seamless data ecosystem, enabling a consistent, unified view of organizational data.

Metadata-First Integration: Automate the discovery, cataloging, and visualization of metadata across systems to enable efficient data modeling and transformation.

Zero-Copy Approach: Focus on metadata mapping and visualization, eliminating data duplication and reducing operational costs.

Lingk iPaaS+ Connectivity: Leverage Lingk's robust iPaaS+ infrastructure to ensure secure, scalable connectivity across systems and enable high-performance data processing.

AI-Powered Automation with Data Agents: Data Steward Agent ensures robust metadata governance, automating discovery, cataloging, and compliance tasks; The Data Integrator Agent simplifies integration workflows with automated mappings and recipes; The Data Engineer Agent optimizes query design and prepares data for analytics and business intelligence.

Enhanced Governance and Security: Field-level security and real-time monitoring ensure compliance and data quality.

BI-Ready Data Models: Simplify data preparation for seamless integration with analytics and BI tools.

"Organizations today must adapt to a rapidly evolving data landscape where agility and automation are paramount," said Paul Roberge, CEO of Lingk. "The Lingk Data Cloud foundationally utilizes our iPaaS+ to deliver secure connectivity and data processing, ensuring the unified data fabric organizations need to support the agentic enterprise. This platform sets the stage for a future where workflows are automated, governance is streamlined, and actionable insights are delivered faster than ever before."

Driving Efficiency and Future-Readiness

Institutions and organizations adopting the Lingk Data Cloud can expect substantial labor and cost savings while positioning themselves for the future. By automating traditionally manual processes with AI-powered Data Agents and leveraging Lingk iPaaS+ for connectivity and data processing, enterprises can achieve:

Greater operational efficiency through streamlined workflows.

Enhanced governance and compliance with metadata-first principles.

Future-ready infrastructure to support agent-driven innovation and automation.

A Transformative Solution for All Stakeholders

Designed for diverse industries, the Lingk Data Cloud and Data Agent family offer targeted benefits for key roles:

Executives (Presidents, CIOs, CTOs): Align IT strategies with organizational objectives while enabling agentic enterprise transformation.

Data Stewards: Govern metadata effectively with the AI-powered Data Steward Agent.

Data Engineers: Streamline workflows with automated query building and optimization.

Analysts and Developers: Gain faster insights and build BI-compatible models efficiently.

Learn More About Lingk Data Cloud

Discover how the Lingk Data Cloud and the Lingk Data Agent family can transform your organization. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.lingk.io/data-management.

About Lingk

Lingk is a leading provider of data integration and management solutions for institutions and organizations across industries. Through its award-winning iPaaS+, the groundbreaking Lingk Data Cloud, and AI-driven Data Agents, Lingk empowers teams to unify their data fabric, drive efficiency, and build a foundation for the agentic enterprise of the future.

