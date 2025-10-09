Lingk Launches Symphony Suite to Transform Enterprise Integration Delivery with AI and Digital Labor

Lingk today announced "Symphony Suite" an AI-powered platform designed to transform enterprise integration delivery. The suite includes tools for metadata management, AI-driven execution, integration, and project management. Symphony Suite enables 50%–70%+ cost savings in total project delivery investment through automation and faster delivery. Symphony replaces traditional consulting models with a productized, outcome-based approach.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lingk, a leader in integration and data intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of the Lingk Symphony Suite, an AI-powered platform redefining how organizations deliver complex data integration and system implementation projects.

The Lingk Symphony Suite unites metadata intelligence, digital labor, and orchestration in a single platform inspired by the harmony of a live performance. The suite includes:

Lingk MetaScore – metadata intelligence and lineage visualization

Lingk Orchestra – AI agents and Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) delivering expert execution

Lingk Rhythm – optional Spark-based integration platform (enterprise iPaaS)

Lingk Director – AI-powered project management platform (General Availability Q1 2026; Beta now open for Q4 2025)

Targeting the $4.6 trillion global services market, Lingk Symphony replaces traditional consulting-heavy models with a productized, AI-driven approach. Organizations adopting Lingk's platform are achieving 50%–70%+ cost savings through reduced delivery timelines, automation, and embedded expertise.

Lingk offers a simplified, outcome- and consumption-based pricing model, ensuring customers pay for measurable value and results.

Contact us to apply for Lingk Director Beta Access at [email protected]

For pricing details, visit www.lingk.io/pricing

