Lingk Unveils New Data Agent Product Family to Revolutionize Data Integration and Management

Data Integrator Agent: Automates the creation of integration recipes, allowing for seamless data flow across multiple systems and platforms. Once the recipes are generated, they can be scheduled, triggered, or run manually—simplifying the data integration process while maximizing efficiency. Outcome: Integration projects can be delivered up to 50% faster, drastically reducing time-to-value for organizations.

Data Steward Agent: Assists with real-time data governance, ensuring data quality, compliance, and security throughout the entire data lifecycle. The Data Steward Agent monitors, validates, and reconciles data automatically, so IT teams can focus on more strategic tasks. Outcome: Reduces errors and increases data trust, cutting compliance-related costs by as much as 30%.

Data Engineer Agent: Automates the complex processes of data transformation, cleansing, and orchestration, enabling institutions to efficiently prepare and move data for analytics and operational use. The Data Engineer Agent empowers organizations to scale their data pipelines without requiring in-house engineering expertise. Outcome: Lowers the need for specialized data engineering roles, leading to an operational cost reduction of up to 40%.

Key Benefits and Outcomes:

Accelerated Project Delivery: By automating key aspects of data integration, governance, and engineering, organizations can deliver integration projects 2-3x faster than with traditional manual processes.

Reduced Operational Costs: With AI-driven automation, the Data Agent family lowers the need for extensive technical teams, reducing staffing and maintenance costs by up to 40%.

Increased Data Accuracy and Trust: The Data Steward Agent ensures high-quality, validated data at all times, reducing costly errors and compliance issues.

Scalability Without Complexity: The Data Agent family allows institutions to scale data operations effortlessly, handling larger data volumes and more complex workflows without increasing the complexity for IT teams.

Lingk's iPaaS already powers the integration needs of leading institutions, enabling CIOs and IT leaders to seamlessly connect disparate systems. With the addition of the Data Agent family, Lingk is setting a new standard for data integration and management. This family of products eliminates manual data processes and empowers organizations to embrace a future where data workflows are automated, efficient, and reliable.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Data Agent family as a game-changing innovation in the world of data integration and management," said Paul Roberge, CEO of Lingk. "These agents are designed to solve the most pressing challenges that CIOs and IT leaders face—unlocking the full potential of data and freeing teams from the burdens of manual processes. The outcomes speak for themselves—faster project delivery and reduced costs."

The Data Agent Product Family extends Lingk's commitment to helping Higher Education institutions and enterprises navigate the complexities of data in an era increasingly dominated by AI. The agents integrate seamlessly with Lingk's iPaaS, ensuring a smooth transition for existing customers while offering new capabilities that drive faster and more scalable results.

The launch of the Data Agent product family aligns with Lingk's mission to automate and simplify data processes while accelerating digital transformation for CIOs and IT organizations globally. This announcement also sets the stage for Lingk's continued innovation in the data integration space, reinforcing its position as a leader in both Higher Education and the broader technology market.

About Lingk

Lingk is a leading provider of enterprise data integration and managed services for Higher Education institutions and enterprises. Its award-winning iPaaS connects institutions to the systems and applications they rely on, enabling CIOs and IT teams to deliver seamless, automated integrations. With the introduction of its Data Agent product family, Lingk is accelerating the future of data workflows by harnessing the power of AI and automation.

