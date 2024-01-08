Lingo Staffing Names Certified EOS Implementer Derek Pittak as CEO

I am up for the challenge at hand and am very excited to be working with Lingo's team while focusing on a very bright future. Post this

"I never expected to go 'back into a business' after starting my own business coaching practice five years ago," Pittak said. "However, life leads you down unexpected paths – growth does not happen in a straight, perfect line. I believe that at times, you need to recognize those life changing opportunities and take that leap of faith before you lose it. After all, that is exactly how I fell into the staffing industry to begin with nearly a decade ago. I am up for the challenge at hand and am very excited to be working with Lingo's team while focusing on a very bright future."

Lingo Staffing's former CEO, Brad Gillespie, is moving into a strategic role as Founder and President of the company. He will remain closely involved in Lingo Staffing's operations but in a more high-level capacity, focusing on business development and relationship building.

"Finding the right leader with the right experience and cultural alignment to run the day to day business has been a long term goal of mine," said Gillespie. "I was willing to do what it took to patiently seek out the right person for the job, even if it took me several years before I ever felt comfortable handing the responsibilities over to someone else. I trust that I have found that with Derek as we have gotten to know each other very well over the last three years working together from a strategic capacity. It honestly was the best job interview process and I am beyond thrilled to have him take over for me as the CEO."

About Lingo Staffing

Lingo Staffing was founded in Richmond, VA in 2009 to provide quality staffing services to the central Virginia area. Lingo Staffing has quickly expanded, opening offices throughout the East Coast. Lingo works with hundreds of diverse clients of all sizes.

The company is dedicated to providing employees with an honest and effective working environment where every employee, individually and collectively, and providing our clients with exceptional effort, extraordinary service, and personal integrity.

If you would like more information about Lingo Staffing, visit them on the web at www.lingostaffing.com.

Media Contact

Brad Gillespie, Lingo Staffing, 1 804-464-4192, [email protected]

SOURCE Lingo Staffing