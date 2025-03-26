Link Introduces RespondAir Heavy-Duty Rear Air Suspension for Fire and Rescue Applications at FDIC 2025

"Through extensive voice-of-customer research with fire departments and OEMs, we identified critical needs around maintenance, stability and equipment protection." — Mark Molitor. Post this

The RespondAir suspension's non-torque-reactive design represents a significant advancement in stability and control. Unlike conventional torque-reactive suspensions that can cause unwanted chassis movement during braking and acceleration, RespondAir's innovative upper and lower control arm configuration minimizes axle movement and reduces stress on driveline components and vehicle occupants.

Link engineered the suspension with significantly larger, more durable natural rubber bushings, compared to the smaller bushings favored by other suspension suppliers. The bushing's increased surface area reduces the stress the rubber experiences, diminishing maintenance requirements and extending service life. The elimination of U-bolt connections in favor of optimally engineered weld-on axle brackets further enhances long-term reliability. RespondAir suspensions are configured to fully integrate with Meritor/Dana axles.

The suspension's V-Rod configuration, versus the conventional torque and track bar configuration, provides superior lateral stability and reduced tail swing — especially critical for aerial apparatus with extended overhangs. High-strength cast steel components and seamless tubing construction ensure durability under extreme duty cycles.

RespondAir is engineered for both single axle (30k-35k) and tandem axle (60k-70k) configurations, making it ideal for aerial trucks, rescue pumpers, tankers and other heavy-duty fire apparatus. The system integrates Link's proven 500 Series height control valves, offering the highest flow rates available for optimal leveling performance. The air suspension system also features a rapid air-dump function that allows fire trucks to reduce their overall height, enabling access to older station houses with lower door clearances.

Link will back the RespondAir with an industry-leading warranty featuring coverage on structural components and wear components. The system will be available through OEM partners starting in late 2025.

All RespondAir suspensions are treated with Link's exclusive Link-KOAT migratory self-healing metal treatment. This proven protective coating provides superior corrosion resistance and rust protection, even when surfaces are exposed to harsh de-icing chemicals, excessive road abrasion and extreme-duty environments commonly encountered in fire service operations.

"The RespondAir suspension directly addresses the industry's most pressing needs in heavy-duty fire apparatus applications," added Molitor. "By developing a true non-torque-reactive system with larger, more durable bushings and eliminating traditional U-bolt axle connections, we've created a suspension that directly addresses industry demands, significantly reduces maintenance requirements, and enhances stability and ride quality. This purpose-built design, backed by our industry-leading warranty, demonstrates our commitment to providing fire departments with equipment that performs reliably when lives are on the line."

Fire apparatus manufacturers and department representatives can preview the RespondAir suspension at FDIC International 2025 in Indianapolis (Booth #5951). Link's engineering team will be available to discuss integration capabilities and performance specifications.

