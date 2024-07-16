Link Labs Launches Advanced Asset Tracking System for Elections Equipment and Personnel

Designed for county and local governments, Link Labs' state-of-the-art asset tracking for elections system enhances transparency and accountability of both in-person and mail-in voting processes, creating an indisputable chain of custody for election assets.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Labs, a global leader in IoT location services technology that provides visibility of distributed assets in real time, today announced the nationwide availability of its asset tracking system for elections. Designed to enhance the transparency and accountability of both in-person and mail-in voting processes, the system is a state-of-the-art solution for creating an inalterable, auditable chain of custody for election equipment and personnel.

"The Link Labs' election asset tracking system is a true game-changer for how elections are administered and managed," said Bob Proctor, CEO of Link Labs. "By providing real-time visibility and comprehensive audit trails that ensure the traceability of equipment and personnel for any election size, our scalable system is proven to streamline operations, minimize errors and reduce lawsuits. Successfully deployed in over 10 U.S. counties since December 2021, it serves both election officials and voters by making every step of the electoral process secure and transparent, ultimately strengthening public trust in our democracy."

Designed for county and local governments, the comprehensive system integrates Link Labs' Supertag and AirFinder Ultra technologies. Supertag is Link Labs' advanced, compact, durable and long-lasting commercial tracking device that provides accurate location data both indoors and outdoors. AirFinder Ultra is an advanced version of Link Labs' flagship AirFinder asset tracking system that uses wireless ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to accurately locate assets within an industry-best 30 centimeters. Link Labs' asset tracking system for elections, which can be integrated with existing election management systems or set up independently, creates an indisputable chain of custody for election assets and ensures a smooth transition to a more transparent and secure voting process.

Tracking and locating assets by precinct, determining the amount of time a particular asset remains stationary or in a specific location, and documenting travel history and travel route, Link Labs' system aids voting processes in three ways:

Tracking Election Equipment: From portable storage devices and voting machine readers and scanners to provisional ballot bags and ballot boxes, Link Labs' system monitors the journey of critical voting assets from operations centers to polling locations and back, creating an auditable trail of location and movement. Visibility into the status and location of election infrastructure ensures that equipment has not been tampered with, accessed by unauthorized individuals or misplaced or diverted during transit to polling stations.

Tracking Election Officials Managing Sensitive Data: Link Labs' system tracks the movements of personnel carrying USB flash drives that transfer results from voting machines to central counting locations or backup data archives. The system also sends alerts when officials arrive at and collect ballots from permanent drop boxes, ensuring that pre-defined routes and schedules are followed and all actions are documented.

Monitoring Permanent Drop Boxes: Link Labs' SuperTag devices monitor environments and detect real-time movements with advanced sensors that differentiate between routine ballot collections and potential security breaches, such as tampering or shock events like a vehicle collision or vandalism. They also provide alerts when drop boxes are opened or closed, logging the time and duration of the opening.

In addition to its core tracking capabilities, Link Labs' system offers several enhancements that further bolster trust and operational efficiency in the electoral process. They include:

Instilling Trust in the Electoral Process: Knowing the location of election equipment and personnel at any given time enhances public trust in voting, especially in today's political climate where elections are under intense scrutiny regardless of political affiliations.

Measuring Workflows and Identifying Problems Early: Tagging and tracking election equipment provides real-time visibility into the whereabouts and status of critical assets. By identifying bottlenecks in standard operating procedures and receiving insights into how assets move through different process stages, administrators can proactively address issues, ensuring that all polling stations receive their required equipment promptly and efficiently, reducing setup times and minimizing the risk of opening delays.

Proving Processes are Being Followed: Providing detailed historical data demonstrating that electoral processes are followed correctly, each interaction with the tracked asset—whether moving equipment from storage, deploying it to polling stations or returning it post-election—is logged and timestamped in a centralized, secure database. This creates a comprehensive audit trail that election officials can use to verify that each step in the process complies with established protocols.

Reducing Risk of Litigation: Creating detailed tracking records facilitate the verification of an election process's integrity, minimizing disputes and challenges. This kind of transparency via a robust chain of custody is proven to lower the likelihood of legal challenges related to equipment mishandling or irregularities in the movement of ballots.

About Link Labs

Link Labs is the global leader in IoT location services technology, providing real-time enterprise asset visibility for distributed assets. With over 30 patents in the United States alone, we track over 2 billion unique IoT location, condition, and behavior monitoring events per month. Our solutions are designed to be both affordable and impactful, providing real-time visibility for each entity's unique asset tracking needs. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.

