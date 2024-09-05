Link Labs to Showcase Its Asset Tracking System for Elections Equipment and Personnel at Upcoming Election Center's 39th Annual National Conference

Designed for county and local governments, Link Labs' cutting-edge asset tracking system strengthens transparency and accountability in both in-person and mail-in voting, ensuring an indisputable chain of custody for all election assets.

Link Labs will demonstrate its asset tracking system for elections that enhances the transparency and accountability of in-person and mail-in voting processes. The system is a state-of-the-art solution for creating an inalterable, auditable chain of custody for election equipment and personnel. Designed for county and local governments, the comprehensive system integrates Link Labs' Supertag and AirFinder Ultra technologies. Successfully deployed to more than 10 U.S. counties since Dec. 2021, the system serves both election officials and voters by making every step of the electoral process secure and transparent, ultimately strengthening public trust in our democracy.

The Election Center National Association of Election Officials has the largest number of state and local election and voter registration administrators as well as election vendors as members of any elections-related organization in America. With more than 1,350 members nationwide, the Center's members also include suppliers of election products and services, including voting systems, voter registration software, voting booths, ballots, election supplies, etc. At its annual national conference, members are able to visit with the providers of those goods and services at the national conference where members can learn what is available in the latest technology and election products.

Sept. 7-11, 2024

Marriott Detroit Renaissance Center

400 Renaissance Dr. W.

Detroit, MI

For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/elections-asset-tracking-solutions.

About Link Labs

Link Labs is the global leader in IoT location services technology, providing real-time enterprise asset visibility for distributed assets. With over 30 patents in the United States alone, we track over 2 billion unique IoT location, condition, and behavior monitoring events per month. Our solutions are designed to be both affordable and impactful, providing real-time visibility for each entity's unique asset tracking needs. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.

