Link Money and Alternative Airlines Announce Partnership to Offer Pay by Bank to US Travelers

"We are always looking for ways to improve our customers' experience and gain an edge in the marketplace," said Sam Argyle, Managing Director of Alternative Airlines. "Link Money provides a convenient solution for those looking for an alternative to interest-bearing payments."

Link Money CEO Eric Shoykhet expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "Our partnership with Alternative Airlines is a major milestone for us. We are excited to work with such an innovative company to provide guaranteed payments, bank-grade security, and lower transaction costs."

The partnership between Link Money and Alternative Airlines brings the ease and security of direct, account to account payments to the travel industry in the US for the first time. The integration was completed in July 2023 and is available to all US customers with a US checking account.

About Link Money: Link Money is a payment platform that offers fast and secure payment solutions. The platform enables individuals to make transactions directly with their bank accounts, offering security, ease, and a no-debt option, while offering merchants lower fees than other payment methods.

About Alternative Airlines: Alternative Airlines is a flight search and booking site that provides a quick, easy and personalized way to book flights online — with the support of an expert Customer Service team. The site makes it quick and easy to book flights with 600+ global airlines, while offering a wide choice of 40+ payment methods.

