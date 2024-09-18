Link Money and Anchor Partner to Bring Pay by Bank to Ticketing Payments

By implementing our Pay by Bank solution, Anchor can offer customers frictionless payments while improving merchant profitability. Pay by Bank delivers significantly lower processing costs at card-like conversion rates with less fraud. - Eric Shoykhet, Link Money CEO Post this

"By implementing our Pay by Bank solution, Anchor can offer customers frictionless payments while improving merchant profitability. Pay by Bank delivers significantly lower processing costs at card-like conversion rates with less fraud. We're excited to partner with leading enterprise merchants to drive down the excessive cost of payments in the U.S.," said Eric Shoykhet, Link Money CEO.

For more information, visit https://www.link.money/

About Link Money: Link Money offers rapid and secure payment solutions, featuring the Pay by Bank product that allows consumers to make payments directly from their bank accounts. This method delivers a secure, frictionless, and debt-free payment option, while also providing merchants with lower fees and reduced fraud compared to traditional payment methods.

About Anchor Operating System: Anchor is an all-in-one ticketing and operating system designed to innovate the industry. It is a cloud-based control panel that manages the integration of third-party partners, ingestion of all data and production of centralized solutions. Anchor Operating System is proud to power industry leaders such as NYC Ferry, Statue of Liberty, Alcatraz and more.

