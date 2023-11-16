Link Money and Bold Commerce Team Up to Bring Pay by Bank to Merchants

"By enabling their merchants to accept open banking payments in the US via Link Money, Bold Commerce is accelerating its leadership in the ecommerce space. As merchants continue to face increasing competition, Bold Commerce users will be able to reduce their payment costs by as much as 70 percent." Post this

"Every shopper has their preferred payment method among the wide range of options available to to them—from Buy Now, Pay Later to digital wallets, credit cards, and account-to-account payments—and they won't hesitate to leave a product behind if their preferred method isn't available," said Peter Karpas, CEO of Bold Commerce. "It's why we're hyperfocused on diversifying the payment options we offer to brands, so they can personalize checkout for individual shoppers down to payment. Adding Link Money's Pay by Bank solution to our repertoire rounds out these offerings."

Bold Commerce enables brands and retailers to offer customized checkout experiences wherever shoppers interact—like ecommerce sites, blogs and social media. Through the new partnership, brands using Bold Checkout can offer Link Money's Pay by Bank as a payment option to customers across any channel.

"As one of the first to enable their merchants to accept open banking payments in the US via Link Money, Bold Commerce is accelerating its leadership in the ecommerce space. As merchants continue to face increasing competition, Bold Commerce users will be able to reduce their payment costs by as much as 70 percent," said Shaun Vanderkaap, Link Money VP of Strategy.

The partnership between Link Money and Bold Commerce brings merchants the ease and security of direct, account to account payments.

For additional information, visit https://www.link.money/ or email [email protected].

About Link Money: Link Money is a payment platform that offers fast and secure payment solutions. The platform enables individuals to make transactions directly with their bank accounts, offering security, ease, and a no-debt option, while offering merchants lower fees than other payment methods.

About Bold Commerce: Bold Commerce is in the business of making checkout better, helping brands convert more shoppers in more places. Bold's Checkout is the only high-converting, customizable headless checkout with built in subscriptions and pricing capabilities, for a checkout without limits. Leading omnichannel retailers and emerging DTC brands like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Sitka Salmon, trust Bold to overcome legacy platform limitations, improve checkout conversion and deliver anywhere commerce.

