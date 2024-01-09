Link Money and Optty Form Strategic Partnership to Offer Pay By Bank to Optty Clients

Integrating with Optty is a win:win. Optty partners and their underlying merchants get access to a revolutionary A2A payment method in the US. Through this partnership, we will enable merchants to shift volume away from the most expensive rails, dramatically reduce costs and reduce fraud and churn. Post this

"Optty stands for payment inclusivity and choice," said Natasha Zurnamer, Founder and CEO of Optty. "Our partnership with Link Money underscores this by integrating diverse payment options into our platform, empowering merchants to offer tailored checkout experiences in minutes. We're transforming the payment landscape by offering cost-effective, customer-centric solutions and empowering merchants globally to offer choice with our sleek integration and business user orchestration interface. We are delighted to include Link Money in our world-first technology."

Optty's platform integrates with more than 115 of the world's most popular alternative payment methods across nine payment architectures including Buy Now, Pay Later and Open Banking. This partnership will enable Optty's clients to utilize Link Money's Pay by Bank as a payment option.

"Integrating with an innovative platform like Optty is a win:win. Optty partners and their underlying merchants get access to a revolutionary A2A payment method in the US. Through this partnership, we will enable merchants to shift volume away from the most expensive rails and dramatically reduce costs while also reducing fraud and churn.Optty has been an amazing partner, and we look forward to growing the relationship further," said Shaun Vanderkaap, Link Money's VP of Strategy.

For additional information, visit https://www.link.money/

About Link Money: Link Money is a payment platform that offers fast and secure payment solutions. The platform enables individuals to make transactions directly with their bank accounts, offering security, ease, and a no-debt option, while offering merchants lower fees than other payment methods.

About Optty: As a PaaS, Optty is the world's first true universal payments platform that integrates over 90 installment (BNPL) brands — more than any other existing single integration solution globally — and offers nine payment architectures. Its payments-, partner- and channel-agnostic approach delivers wide payments connectivity globally to schemes, acquirers, gateways and retailers alike and offers a full white-label, customisable interface with hierarchy built in for network expansion ease. For more information, please visit https://www.optty.com/.

