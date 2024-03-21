Link Money Collaborates with Silicon Valley Bank to Scale its Pay by Bank Solution

"SVB offers the ability to scale, ACH expertise, and a closer integration with the Nacha ecosystem. SVB's tech-forward banking platform enables us to provide a higher quality product offering for merchants utilizing our Pay by Bank solution. -Eric Shoykhet, Link Money CEO Post this

"SVB offers the ability to scale, ACH expertise, and a closer integration with the Nacha ecosystem," said Eric Shoykhet, Link Money CEO. "SVB's tech-forward banking platform enables us to provide a higher quality product offering for merchants utilizing our Pay by Bank solution."

"SVB is excited to work with Link Money and support its payment solutions and capabilities," said Nick Christian, head of SVB's National Fintech group. "By leveraging SVB's ACH platform and expertise, Link Money will be able to enhance its pay by bank product and help more merchants process payments safely and securely from its customers paying directly with their bank accounts."

For additional information about Link Money, visit https://www.link.money/ or email [email protected].

About Link Money: Link Money is a payment platform that offers fast and secure payment solutions. The platform enables individuals to make transactions directly with their bank accounts, offering security, ease, and a no-debt option, while offering merchants lower fees than other payment methods.

About Silicon Valley Bank: Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial and private banking to individuals and companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Lauren Schiffman, Link Money, 1 415-684-8080, [email protected], https://link.money

