Link Money Named Finalist in Two Industry-Leading Fintech Awards

The Finovate Awards recognize the companies driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals bringing new ideas to life. Link Money has been named a 2023 finalist for the Top Emerging Fintech Company as an early-stage fintech company "most likely to become the next industry unicorn."

Both awards recognize Link Money's signature product, Link Money Pay by Bank, which offers a simple and secure way for merchants and consumers to process payments directly from consumers' bank accounts, thereby reducing costs and enhancing security. For merchants, Link Money Pay by Bank offers a cost-effective payment processing solution and minimizes fraud; provides peace of mind; and allows merchants to allocate capital to other areas of their business. Consumers benefit from increased security and data control and the ability to manage cash flow without fees, interest charges, or burdensome payment plans.

"Our mission is to address fundamental problems in the US payments ecosystem and exorbitant payment processing fees," said Eric Shoykhet, CEO and founder of Link Money. "These recognitions as a finalist for Payments Tech of the Year and the Top Emerging FinTech Company are a great testament to the progress of Pay by Bank in improving cost, convenience and security for merchants and consumers alike."

The Finovate Awards will be announced during FinovateFall in New York City on September 11, 2023. Winners of the US Fintech Awards will be announced during a live stream awards ceremony in New York City on November 2, 2023.

About Link Money: Link Money is a payment platform that offers fast and secure payment solutions. The platform enables individuals to make transactions directly with their bank accounts, offering security, ease, and a no-debt option, while offering merchants lower fees than other payment methods.

