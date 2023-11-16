Link Ventures Appoints Boaz Fachler as Principal: Expands Bench Strength in MIT and Boston Ecosystems

"Boaz' strong network in key circles for us -- MIT, greater Boston, and Israel -- will help us successfully identify and support the next generation of world-changing companies," said Link Ventures founder Dave Blundin. "2024 will be a pivotal year for AI technology, and we're gearing up." Post this

"I feel privileged to join the outstanding team at Link Ventures in this pivotal era of AI breakthrough. With its vast experience in financing, building, and scaling startups, the Link team is the right choice for talented and ambitious entrepreneurs looking to partner with investors," said Fachler. "I am already amazed by the caliber of startups we are seeing, and I look forward to partnering with and backing the teams that will leave a mark on this world. "

Before joining Link, Fachler worked for a Boston-based growth equity firm and invested in early-stage startups as an angel investor. Formerly, he worked as a founder, business developer, and software analyst for startups. In addition, Fachler worked for Herzog as a high-tech M&A lawyer, representing startups and Fortune 100 companies such as Meta, Salesforce, and Tencent. He also served as an officer in a special forces IDF unit and holds an LL.B. and B.A. from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an MBA from MIT.

"Boaz will add significant strength to the Link team. His strong network in key circles for us -- MIT, greater Boston, and Israel -- and his experience and skill set will help us successfully identify and support the next generation of world-changing companies. We founded Link Ventures in Cambridge, MA, home to the most innovative square mile on Earth, because we believe that the big winners in the AI race will be the most talented teams," said founder Dave Blundin, an MIT graduate himself who founded unicorn DataSage, one of the first neural network companies in the world. "2024 will be a pivotal year for AI technology, and we're gearing up, looking for AI-driven early-stage investments. Boaz's unique ability to assist founders and inspire teams is exactly what we need to position Link Ventures as the go-to for category-leading startups."

About Link Ventures

Based in Cambridge's Kendall Square, Link Ventures invests in early-stage technology companies with proven potential in data science, machine learning, and AI. Founded by Dave Blundin in 2006, Link has deep multi-sector expertise and access to some of the world's most trusted data science experts and engineers. Across three funds, Link has amassed a portfolio of companies disrupting traditional industries and fueling the future for businesses and consumers.

