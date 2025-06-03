Linklaters adopts AI in Opus 2 Cases and expands partnership to drive litigation innovation

"At Linklaters, we believe that our clients deserve nothing less than the best, which is why we're excited to expand our engagement with Opus 2," said Gus Fitzgibbon, Contentious LegalTech Portfolio Manager at Linklaters. Post this

With the increased engagement and AI assistance, Linklaters continues to demonstrate its leadership in the evolving legal landscape, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and best-in-class legal technology.

"At Linklaters, we believe that our clients deserve nothing less than the best, which is why we're excited to expand our engagement with Opus 2," said Gus Fitzgibbon, Contentious LegalTech Portfolio Manager at Linklaters. "Opus 2 Cases already gives us an edge as our team collaborates on case analysis, strategy, and preparation—adding AI to those workflows makes us even more efficient and effective."

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Linklaters as they expand their use of Opus 2 Cases," said Will Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Opus 2. "The firm shares our passion for innovation and has been a collaborative partner for years, offering their insights as we develop enhancements, launch new AI capabilities, and ensure the platform evolves to meet their needs."

Linklaters is renowned in the legal industry for their pioneering use of technology and are leaders in the application of legal AI, recently announcing their AI Sandbox to further drive innovation within the firm. In 2024, the firm participated in AI Labs, taking an active role in Opus 2's AI development—underscoring their shared vision to redefine how litigation teams collaborate, strategise, and deliver results.

About Linklaters LLP

Linklaters LLP is a leading global law firm, advising the world's leading corporates, banks, funds, and financial sponsors on their biggest and most transformational mandates. We combine legal expertise with a collaborative and commercial approach to help clients navigate constantly evolving markets and regulatory environments, pursuing opportunities and managing risk worldwide. Our 3,000+ lawyers, located across 31 offices in 21 countries, specialise in industry sectors as well as practice areas across three divisions: Corporate; Litigation, Arbitration and Investigations; and Finance.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms and used in thousands of legal proceedings around the world. Transforming how lawyers work on matters, Opus 2 eliminates inefficiencies and connects legal teams with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The team also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct dispute resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. For more information, visit www.Opus2.com.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2