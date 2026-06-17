Linna Cares Launches Global Multimedia Platform to Bridge the Memory Gap Between Seniors and Adult Children

Linna Cares is a global digital legacy platform dedicated to helping families preserve the human stories that matter most. By combining intuitive technology with authentic storytelling, Linna Cares enables families to capture and share memories through audio, video, and multilingual experiences for future generations.

MARIETTA, Ga., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linna Cares (linnacares.com) today announced the global launch of its multimedia memory preservation platform, designed to help adults 50+ and their adult children capture family stories, voices, and life experiences before they are lost.

Linna Cares was inspired by a deeply personal experience. After losing her mother-in-law, Sheryl Lanham, a 65-year-old grandmother, and her husband, John, began searching for a better way to preserve the voices, stories, and memories of the people they love. Wanting to save their own family's stories for their children and four grandchildren, they set out to build a platform that helps families record and share memories through audio, video, and multilingual storytelling.

With global availability and support for multiple languages, Linna Cares gives families a simple way to preserve personal history across borders, generations, and cultures.

As families become more geographically dispersed, Linna Cares addresses the growing challenge of lost family history. The platform is designed to be easy to use for older adults while offering the rich multimedia capabilities adult children want for long-term memory preservation and sharing.

"There is a deep emotional urgency for adult children to capture their parents' voices and stories, but the process is often fragmented across different apps, devices, and hard drives," said Sheryl Lanham, Chief Memory Officer at Linna Cares. "By launching globally and supporting multiple languages, we're helping families preserve what matters most — the voices, faces, and stories that connect generations."

Key features of Linna Cares include:

A bridge for adult children: Tools that help families record, organize, and preserve memories with guided prompts and an intuitive experience.

Multilingual support: A platform built for multicultural and multilingual families around the world.

Audio and video storytelling: The ability to preserve more than photos by capturing voice, expression, personality, and lived experience.

Family connection across generations: A shared space where families can build a lasting archive of stories and moments together.

Linna Cares is now available worldwide. To learn more, visit linnacares.com.

Media Contact

Sheryl Lanham, Sheryl Lanham LLC, 1 6785259032, [email protected], Sheryl Lanham LLC

SOURCE Sheryl Lanham LLC