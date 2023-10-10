Linnworks introduces their extended product vision for up and coming ecommerce retailers with growth aspirations

"Bringing these solutions together under one unified Linnworks brand enables us to serve the industry leveraging a broader set of capabilities for our customers, no matter where you are in your ecommerce journey", says Linnworks' CEO Chris Timmer. Tweet this

Central to Linnworks' proposition is its connected ecosystem giving retailers access to a wide variety of marketplaces to market and sell their goods as well as a plethora of shipping partners to ensure products get to the end consumer on time and with minimal outlay.

"We are here to simplify the lives of ecommerce retailers, and help expand their business while driving efficiency within their commerce ops." Timmer continues.

Phil Munro, Linnworks' Chief Customer Officer, said, "Our unique combination of expert, passionate teams and local and global talent drives significant value to our customers, employees and partners. Our commitment to customer support is a competitive differentiator that we hear consistently, as solving retailers' toughest commerce ops challenges goes beyond the great features of our software to include the expertise and guidance our global team provides."

Linnworks is backed by California-based growth investor Marlin Equity Partners, the majority shareholder.

Visit Linnworks' new website - www.linnworks.com - for detailed product information and customer testimonials.

