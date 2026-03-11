Linseis Thermal Analysis Leverages Bioz Badges to Strengthen Scientific Visibility and Support U.S. Market Expansion

Bioz announced a collaboration with Linseis Thermal Analysis to embed Bioz Badges across Linseis' product webpages, making peer-reviewed validation and real-world use cases easy for researchers to find as Linseis expands in the U.S. market. The Badges automatically surface and update publications referencing Linseis instruments, allowing visitors to view contextual excerpts and access full-text articles without manual curation. Linseis also cites benefits from Bioz's clean UI and analytics dashboard, which provides visibility into citation activity and user engagement. The partnership aims to strengthen credibility through transparent, continuously updated scientific evidence presented directly at the point of product evaluation.
PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bioz, Inc., a leading platform that transforms peer-reviewed scientific research into actionable product insights, announced a collaboration with Linseis Thermal Analysis, a global manufacturer of high-precision thermal analysis instrumentation. By embedding Bioz Badges across its product webpages, Linseis is surfacing peer-reviewed scientific validation to support informed evaluation while reinforcing scientific credibility as it expands its presence in the U.S. market.
As Linseis continues to grow awareness in a new geographic market, visibility into how its instruments are validated and applied in published research has become increasingly important. With Bioz, Linseis can automatically surface publications referencing its products, providing an up-to-date view of real-world usage without requiring manual curation or ongoing maintenance.
Embedded directly into Linseis' product webpages, Bioz Badges allow website visitors to quickly explore peer-reviewed publications, view contextual excerpts highlighting how Linseis instruments are used, and access full-text articles. This seamless experience helps researchers evaluate product performance and relevance more efficiently during method development, materials characterization, and purchasing decisions.
"Publications are a critical way for us to build trust and credibility as we expand our footprint in the U.S.," said Alexandra Herrmann, Senior Marketing Manager at Linseis Thermal Analysis. "Bioz allows us to showcase validated scientific use of our instruments in a way that's clear, professional, and easy for researchers to navigate, without our team needing to manage publications manually."
In addition to surfacing scientific evidence, the Linseis team has found value in the Bioz platform's intuitive user interface and detailed analytics. The Bioz statistics dashboard provides clear insights into publication activity and engagement, helping Linseis better understand how researchers interact with scientific validation content across its website.
"The UI is clean and straightforward, and the dashboard gives us a detailed view of how our products are being cited and explored," Alexandra added. "It's reassuring to know that our publication data is always current and presented consistently, without adding operational overhead for our team."
The collaboration reflects Linseis Thermal Analysis' commitment to transparent, evidence-driven scientific communication. By automating large-scale literature discovery and surfacing validated use-cases directly on product webpages, Bioz enables Linseis to present a continuously updated picture of instrument performance and application breadth as it grows in new markets.
"Expanding into a new market requires clear, credible scientific proof," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By embedding Bioz Badges across their portfolio, Linseis is making peer-reviewed evidence easy to access and interpret, helping researchers confidently evaluate their instruments and accelerating trust in the brand."
Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.
Linseis Thermal Analysis is a global manufacturer of high-precision instruments for thermal analysis and material characterization, serving academic, industrial, and research laboratories worldwide. With a broad portfolio spanning DSC, TGA, DIL, STA, LFA, and more, Linseis supports advanced materials research across polymers, metals, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, and energy applications.
For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to [email protected].
Daniel Levitt, Bioz, Inc., 1 650-880-2264, [email protected], https://www.bioz.com/
