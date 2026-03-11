Linseis Thermal Analysis Leverages Bioz Badges to Strengthen Scientific Visibility and Support U.S. Market Expansion

"Bioz allows us to showcase validated scientific use of our instruments in a way that's clear, professional, and easy for researchers to navigate, without our team needing to manage publications manually." - Alexandra Herrmann, Senior Marketing Manager at Linseis Thermal Analysis Post this

Embedded directly into Linseis' product webpages, Bioz Badges allow website visitors to quickly explore peer-reviewed publications, view contextual excerpts highlighting how Linseis instruments are used, and access full-text articles. This seamless experience helps researchers evaluate product performance and relevance more efficiently during method development, materials characterization, and purchasing decisions.

"Publications are a critical way for us to build trust and credibility as we expand our footprint in the U.S.," said Alexandra Herrmann, Senior Marketing Manager at Linseis Thermal Analysis. "Bioz allows us to showcase validated scientific use of our instruments in a way that's clear, professional, and easy for researchers to navigate, without our team needing to manage publications manually."

In addition to surfacing scientific evidence, the Linseis team has found value in the Bioz platform's intuitive user interface and detailed analytics. The Bioz statistics dashboard provides clear insights into publication activity and engagement, helping Linseis better understand how researchers interact with scientific validation content across its website.

"The UI is clean and straightforward, and the dashboard gives us a detailed view of how our products are being cited and explored," Alexandra added. "It's reassuring to know that our publication data is always current and presented consistently, without adding operational overhead for our team."

The collaboration reflects Linseis Thermal Analysis' commitment to transparent, evidence-driven scientific communication. By automating large-scale literature discovery and surfacing validated use-cases directly on product webpages, Bioz enables Linseis to present a continuously updated picture of instrument performance and application breadth as it grows in new markets.

"Expanding into a new market requires clear, credible scientific proof," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By embedding Bioz Badges across their portfolio, Linseis is making peer-reviewed evidence easy to access and interpret, helping researchers confidently evaluate their instruments and accelerating trust in the brand."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Linseis Thermal Analysis

Linseis Thermal Analysis is a global manufacturer of high-precision instruments for thermal analysis and material characterization, serving academic, industrial, and research laboratories worldwide. With a broad portfolio spanning DSC, TGA, DIL, STA, LFA, and more, Linseis supports advanced materials research across polymers, metals, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, and energy applications.

