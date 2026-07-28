Linx Security Announces Integration with Snowflake to Solve the Trust Gap in Agentic AI

As enterprises hand more autonomy to third-party AI agents, Linx and Snowflake are giving security teams a way to connect, monitor, and control that access, thereby closing an identity risk gap that legacy tools weren't built to catch.
NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linx Security, the AI-native identity security and governance platform, today announced a new integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. The integration gives enterprises a way to bring third-party AI agents under the same identity discipline already applied to human and system accounts by connecting, governing, and auditing agent activity wherever it touches business-critical systems.
AI agents are no longer passive tools; they're initiating actions on their own, pulling sensitive data, and calling out to other systems without a person in the loop at every step. Most identity and access frameworks were built around predictable human behavior, not autonomous decision-making at machine speed, leaving a widening gap between what agents can do and what security teams can actually see or control.
Linx is launching a new secure third-party agent access integration within Snowflake's security ecosystem to establish a new benchmark for enterprise AI governance and security. Through this integration, organizations can mitigate critical third-party identity risks while seamlessly connecting, governing, and scaling agents to deliver production-ready AI solutions across the enterprise.
"Most 'AI governance' announcements are policy documents, not enforcement," said Niv Goldenberg, CPO and Co-Founder of Linx. "What we built with Snowflake is different. It's real-time, it's granular down to the individual action an agent takes, and it doesn't ask security teams to trust and verify later. It verifies first."
This initiative reflects a wider pattern taking hold across the industry: securing the agentic enterprise requires ecosystem-wide collaboration.
"Securing the agentic enterprise requires an entirely new model of trust, visibility, and control," said Mayank Upadhyay, Chief Security and Trust Officer, Snowflake. "Through the integration with Linx, a secure foundation for agent interoperability is established, equipping organizations with the precise access capabilities and trust required to run autonomous workflows safely."
Together, Linx with Snowflake are laying groundwork that goes beyond this single integration: a trusted baseline that enterprises will need as agentic AI moves from pilot projects into everyday production use.
About Linx Security
Linx Security is the AI-native identity security and governance platform built for the era of AI agents and non-human identities. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, the company delivers unified visibility, continuous risk detection, and autonomous remediation across every identity in the enterprise - human, non-human, and AI. Backed by Insight Partners, Index Ventures, and Cyberstarts, Linx Security is trusted by identity-intensive enterprises globally to eliminate identity risk without slowing the business. For more information, visit www.linx.security.
Media Contact
Marketing Team, Linx Security, 1 0000000000, [email protected] , https://www.linx.security
SOURCE Linx Security
Share this article