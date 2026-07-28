Linx Security Announces Integration with Snowflake to Solve the Trust Gap in Agentic AI

"What we built with Snowflake is different. It's real-time, it's granular down to the individual action an agent takes, and it doesn't ask security teams to trust and verify later. It verifies first." - Niv Goldenberg, CPO and Co-Founder of Linx. Post this

Linx is launching a new secure third-party agent access integration within Snowflake's security ecosystem to establish a new benchmark for enterprise AI governance and security. Through this integration, organizations can mitigate critical third-party identity risks while seamlessly connecting, governing, and scaling agents to deliver production-ready AI solutions across the enterprise.

"Most 'AI governance' announcements are policy documents, not enforcement," said Niv Goldenberg, CPO and Co-Founder of Linx. "What we built with Snowflake is different. It's real-time, it's granular down to the individual action an agent takes, and it doesn't ask security teams to trust and verify later. It verifies first."

This initiative reflects a wider pattern taking hold across the industry: securing the agentic enterprise requires ecosystem-wide collaboration.

"Securing the agentic enterprise requires an entirely new model of trust, visibility, and control," said Mayank Upadhyay, Chief Security and Trust Officer, Snowflake. "Through the integration with Linx, a secure foundation for agent interoperability is established, equipping organizations with the precise access capabilities and trust required to run autonomous workflows safely."

Together, Linx with Snowflake are laying groundwork that goes beyond this single integration: a trusted baseline that enterprises will need as agentic AI moves from pilot projects into everyday production use.

About Linx Security

Linx Security is the AI-native identity security and governance platform built for the era of AI agents and non-human identities. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, the company delivers unified visibility, continuous risk detection, and autonomous remediation across every identity in the enterprise - human, non-human, and AI. Backed by Insight Partners, Index Ventures, and Cyberstarts, Linx Security is trusted by identity-intensive enterprises globally to eliminate identity risk without slowing the business. For more information, visit www.linx.security.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Linx Security