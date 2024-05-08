Linxup and Angi Join Forces to Transform Fleet Management Solutions

"By combining the strengths of Angi Leads and Linxup, we are delivering unparalleled value to our customers, allowing them to grow their businesses through Angi's lead generation platform." John McCammond, vice president of partnerships and channel development, Linxup Post this

"We are excited to announce a partnership between Angi Leads and Linxup," said Heidi Manning, senior account manager, enterprise partnerships. "This collaboration offers businesses unparalleled efficiency in fleet management, providing enhanced visibility, streamlined operations, and improved customer service."

Linxup's state-of-the-art GPS tracking solutions, renowned for their accuracy and reliability, complement Angi Leads' robust platform, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape. From improved route optimization to real-time monitoring, this partnership equips businesses with the resources to reduce costs, enhance productivity, and elevate customer service standards.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in the evolution of fleet management solutions," said John McCammond, vice president of partnerships and channel development at Linxup. "By combining the strengths of Angi Leads and Linxup, we are delivering unparalleled value to our customers, allowing them to grow their businesses through Angi's lead generation platform."

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Angi Leads and Linxup are poised to transform the way businesses manage their fleets. This collaboration underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of modern businesses and delivering solutions that drive tangible results.

For businesses looking to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape, the Angi Leads and Linxup partnership offers a strategic advantage that will propel them towards greater success.

For more information about this partnership and the services offered by Angi Leads and Linxup, please visit Linxup + Angi and Angi Leads.

About Linxup:

Linxup is a leading provider of fleet technology including GPS tracking, dash cameras, and asset tracking solutions that empower businesses to efficiently and safely manage their fleets, improve productivity, and enhance overall operational visibility. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Linxup continues to evolve its telematics solutions to meet the dynamic needs of businesses across various industries.

About Angi Leads:

Angi Leads is a premier platform connecting home service professionals with consumers seeking high-quality services. With a vast network of service providers and a commitment to excellence, Angi Leads enables businesses to reach new heights of success in the home services industry.

Media Contact

Genifer Redington, Linxup, 1 314-532-5604, [email protected]

SOURCE Linxup