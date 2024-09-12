Linxup Introduces Tool Tracking Feature to Enhance Fleet Management

"Tool Tracking is a significant advancement for field-based businesses, especially in landscaping, restoration, and construction," said Drew Reynolds, CEO of Linxup. Post this

"Tool Tracking is a significant advancement for field-based businesses, especially in landscaping, restoration, and construction," said Drew Reynolds, CEO of Linxup. "By incorporating this feature into our vehicle tracking system, we're enabling businesses to lower costs, improve team readiness, and enhance customer satisfaction."

Linxup Tool Tracking utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Tags that seamlessly connect with the company's vehicle trackers, providing real-time visibility of critical tools like drills, saws, weedeaters, leaf blowers, and industrial fans. The tags communicate with the vehicle tracking unit, which regularly scans for their presence. The last known location of each tag is displayed on the live map, along with the associated vehicle, giving fleet managers precise, real-time insights into the whereabouts of their tools.

About Linxup

Linxup is a top provider of advanced GPS tracking, telematics, and fleet management solutions, dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes optimize their operations, enhance safety, and reduce costs. Our robust platform provides complete visibility into vehicles, assets, and tools, enabling businesses to drive efficiency and make informed decisions. Serving industries such as construction, landscaping, restoration, home services, and other field-based sectors, Linxup equips companies with the insights and tools to boost productivity and achieve operational excellence.

For more information, visit www.linxup.com.

Media Contact

Genifer Redington, Linxup, 1 314.532.5604, [email protected], www.linxup.com

SOURCE Linxup