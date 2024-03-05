Linxup Welcomes Steve Diogo as Vice President of Marketing

"I'm thrilled to be part of a company that's so highly regarded by its customers and intensely focused on simplifying complexity for businesses that depend on running safe, efficient fleets to get their work done." Steve Diogo, Vice President of Marketing Post this

Diogo, who spent his early career as a journalist, says his passion for story, community, and connection will drive a focus on empowering Linxup's customers to accelerate success in their own businesses.

"My enthusiasm for Linxup began with its guiding principle of simplifying complexity for business owners and operators," Diogo said. "So many companies talk about customer obsession. Linxup delivers by providing exactly what its customers need. The impact of that focus shows in the company's class-leading NPS scores.

"I'm thrilled to be part of a company that's so highly regarded by its customers and intensely focused on simplifying complexity for businesses that depend on running safe, efficient fleets to get their work done," Diogo said. "I look forward to our team being a force for growth and success for Linxup, its team, and its customers."

Prior to joining Linxup, Diogo was President of Bobit Business Media's Fleet & Trucking Media Group.

About Linxup:

Linxup is a leading provider of fleet technology including GPS tracking, dash cams, and asset tracking solutions that empower businesses to efficiently and safely manage their fleets, improve productivity, and enhance overall operational visibility. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Linxup continues to evolve its telematics solutions to meet the dynamic needs of businesses across various industries.

Genifer Redington, Linxup, 1 314.532.5604, [email protected], www.linxup.com

