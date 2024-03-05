Linxup Welcomes Steve Diogo as Vice President of Marketing

Linxup, a leading provider of GPS tracking, dashcam, and asset-tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven J. Diogo as the company's new Vice President of Marketing.
ST. LOUIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diogo joins Linxup with more than 10 years' experience leading marketing for SaaS technology companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 leaders, including stints with several companies serving the fleet, automotive, and trucking industries. His growth-focused strategy and customer-centric approach are expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating the company's growth trajectory and expanding its position as a market leader in fleet technology.
"Linxup is thrilled to welcome Steve Diogo to our leadership team as Vice President of Marketing," said Linxup CRO Brad Bedoe. "Steve's impressive background and strategic mindset align perfectly with our goals for continued growth and market expansion. We believe his leadership will be instrumental in elevating Linxup's brand presence and driving our marketing initiatives to new heights."
Diogo, who spent his early career as a journalist, says his passion for story, community, and connection will drive a focus on empowering Linxup's customers to accelerate success in their own businesses.
"My enthusiasm for Linxup began with its guiding principle of simplifying complexity for business owners and operators," Diogo said. "So many companies talk about customer obsession. Linxup delivers by providing exactly what its customers need. The impact of that focus shows in the company's class-leading NPS scores.
"I'm thrilled to be part of a company that's so highly regarded by its customers and intensely focused on simplifying complexity for businesses that depend on running safe, efficient fleets to get their work done," Diogo said. "I look forward to our team being a force for growth and success for Linxup, its team, and its customers."
Prior to joining Linxup, Diogo was President of Bobit Business Media's Fleet & Trucking Media Group.
About Linxup:
Linxup is a leading provider of fleet technology including GPS tracking, dash cams, and asset tracking solutions that empower businesses to efficiently and safely manage their fleets, improve productivity, and enhance overall operational visibility. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Linxup continues to evolve its telematics solutions to meet the dynamic needs of businesses across various industries.
Media Contact
Genifer Redington, Linxup, 1 314.532.5604, [email protected], www.linxup.com
SOURCE Linxup
