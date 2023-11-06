Linxup Wins the Fall 2023 Top Performer Award in Fleet Management Software from SourceForge

"We're honored that our customers value our simplified approach to advanced GPS tracking solutions and to be recognized by SourceForge as a top performer." Donna Fritz, Vice President of Marketing, Linxup. Post this

To win the Fall 2023 Top Performer award, winners had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Linxup delivers to customers. One five star review is below.

"Very happy, been with Linxup for 10 years. The product is great and easy to use. It gives us up to the minute tracking on our trucks. It's great to get reports every morning in our email to see how guys are driving and making sure they are being safe. Also helps to prove to customers we were at the houses and how long they were in the Job." - Mitch, General Manager

Linxup's mission is to simplify the complicated through SaaS solutions for small and mid-sized fleet-based companies in field services and delivery. Technology can be complicated, Linxup makes it simple. The company goes out of its way to make sure its solutions are easy to use, low cost, and intuitive.

"We're excited to receive the SourceForge Fall 2023 Top Performer Award. We are laser-focused on helping small and mid-sized fleet-based businesses improve the visibility, productivity, safety, and cost-effectiveness of their mobile workforces; and we strive to incorporate this into every aspect of our business," said Linxup's Vice President of Marketing, Donna Fritz. "We're honored that our customers value our simplified approach to advanced GPS tracking solutions and to be recognized by SourceForge as a top performer."

About Linxup

Linxup is a leading provider of GPS tracking solutions for fleet-based field service and delivery companies across more than 20 industries. Founded in 2004, Linxup's mission is to Simplify the Complicated. It's why our solutions combine leading hardware and best-in-class software that help companies cut operating costs, increase profits, improve worker productivity, reduce risk, and build stronger customer relationships. Featuring key advantages like an easy to learn/easy to use/easy to access portal (desktop and mobile), geofencing, custom alerts, route history, eta/follow up, usage monitoring, maintenance management, resource allocation reporting, and more, Linxup most importantly delivers more control and peace of mind to the small and mid-sized fleet-based businesses we are focused on supporting.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

Media Contact

Genifer Redington, Linxup, 1 (314) 532-5604, [email protected], linxup.com

SOURCE Linxup