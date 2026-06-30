Lion Business Advisors Represents Seller in Confidential Sale of Waterworks and Municipal Infrastructure Business

"Confidentiality and disciplined execution guided this transaction. We were pleased to help our client complete a successful sale in a sector supporting essential waterworks, utility, and municipal infrastructure." — Kit Webster, Lion Business Advisors Post this

The company serves a specialized segment of the infrastructure market, supporting the products, components, and supply chains needed by water, wastewater, utility, and public works systems. The transaction reflects continued buyer interest in privately held companies tied to essential infrastructure, where reliability, technical knowledge, and continuity of service remain important considerations for contractors, municipalities, utility operators, and other market participants.

"Confidentiality was a critical part of this process from the beginning," said Kit Webster of Lion Business Advisors, who led the transaction. "Our role was to help the owner evaluate options, protect sensitive business information, and manage a disciplined process that led to a successful outcome. This transaction also reflects the continued importance of businesses that support waterworks, utility, and municipal infrastructure needs across growing regional markets."

Lion Business Advisors works with business owners, entrepreneurs, private companies, strategic buyers, and investors on confidential business sale and M&A assignments. The firm advises clients through sell-side transactions, buyer outreach, valuation discussions, succession planning, strategic exits, and transaction management, with an emphasis on confidentiality, preparation, and practical guidance for privately held companies.

Across Texas and the surrounding region, population growth, aging infrastructure, public works investment, and water-system reliability continue to shape demand for companies serving municipal, utility, and infrastructure markets. While the parties to this transaction remain confidential, the sale highlights the role of private-sector operators, distributors, and suppliers in supporting essential infrastructure across regional communities.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Lion Business Advisors will continue advising business owners and buyers pursuing confidential transactions in infrastructure, industrial, services, and other middle-market sectors.

About Lion Business Advisors

Lion Business Advisors is a business brokerage and M&A advisory firm serving owners of established private companies. The firm helps business owners prepare for and execute confidential ownership transitions, including sell-side engagements, buyer outreach, valuation guidance, succession planning, and transaction management. Lion Business Advisors works with entrepreneurs, private companies, strategic buyers, and investors across Texas and the surrounding region.

Media Contact

Joshua Carnes, Lion Business Advisors, 1 (800) 525-3542, [email protected], https://lionbusinessbrokers.com/

SOURCE Lion Business Advisors