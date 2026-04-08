Lion Heart Behavioral Health Marks One Year of Impact, Serving Over 400 Clients Across Massachusetts

"Our goal is not just to help people stabilize. It's to help them build lives they're proud of and to create a community that supports that long after treatment ends." - Clinical Director Liz Forgue-McRae. Post this

In just one year, the organization has reached individuals from 114 cities across Massachusetts, reflecting both the growing demand for care and the center's role as a trusted regional resource.

A Whole-Person Approach to Care

Lion Heart Behavioral Health was founded on a clear mission: to provide personalized, whole-person care that addresses both the clinical and human side of recovery.

Through a full continuum of outpatient services—including partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient programming—the center supports individuals at every stage of recovery.

All programs integrate:

Individual and group therapy

Case management

Medication management

Recovery coaching

Family support services

This structure reflects a growing industry shift toward integrated, dual-diagnosis care, with Lion Heart reporting that nearly 9 out of 10 clients present with co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions.

Trends Emerging in the First Year

In its first year of operation, Lion Heart Behavioral Health has identified several key trends shaping the behavioral health landscape:

Top substances treated: alcohol, opioids, and cocaine

Rising concerns: increased demand for support around marijuana use and growing need for education around kratom

Top mental health conditions: major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), and bipolar disorder

Clinical insight: onsite medication management and trauma-focused care—particularly for PTSD—are playing a critical role in patient outcomes

These trends underscore the importance of flexible, comprehensive programming that evolves alongside patient needs.

Community Impact Beyond the Clinic

Beyond clinical care, Lion Heart Behavioral Health has prioritized community engagement and overdose prevention.

Through its partnership with YouCan (youcan.info)—a Massachusetts initiative supported by the Department of Public Health—the organization has helped assemble over 2,000 naloxone (Narcan®) kits for distribution across the state.

These kits, which include naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and overdose response resources, are distributed free of charge to Massachusetts residents, helping empower communities to prevent overdose-related deaths.

Lion Heart Behavioral Health hosts regular volunteer events where patients, alumni, and staff participate in assembling these kits—reinforcing a culture of service, connection, and shared purpose.

Looking Ahead: Building a Recovery Community

As it enters its second year, Lion Heart Behavioral Health is focused on expanding its impact beyond treatment alone.

Key initiatives for the year ahead include:

Launching a dedicated alumni program with ongoing groups and community events

Expanding partnerships with local organizations and recovery initiatives

Continuing to refine data tracking and outcomes measurement to better serve patients

"Our goal is not just to help people stabilize," said clinical director Liz Forgue-McRae. "It's to help them build lives they're proud of—and to create a community that supports that long after treatment ends."

About Lion Heart Behavioral Health

Lion Heart Behavioral Health provides outpatient addiction and mental health treatment in Raynham, Massachusetts. With a focus on personalized care and evidence-based therapies, the organization offers day treatment, intensive outpatient, and outpatient programs designed to support long-term recovery and overall well-being. Learn more at www.lionheartbehavioralhealth.com.

Media Contact

Pete Cavallaro, Lion Heart Behavioral Heatlh, 1 1774344553, [email protected], https://lionheartbehavioralhealth.com/

SOURCE Lion Heart Behavioral Heatlh