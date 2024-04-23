Lioness Consulting LLC Announces Its Official Launch Today

Advisory Firm to Provide Proxy Solicitation and Shareholder Transaction Services to Public and Private Companies

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lioness Consulting LLC, a corporate governance advisory firm based in New York with operations in Boston and San Francisco, today announced its official launch. The firm will provide a comprehensive suite of proxy solicitation and shareholder transaction services to public and private corporations with focus on annual and special meetings, proxy contests, mergers and acquisitions, and SPACs.

Lioness Consulting's comprehensive suite of services includes:

Proxy Solicitation Execution

Corporate Governance Advisory Services

Shareholder Vote Predictions and Analyses

Institutional Investor Vote Assessment

Regulatory Compliance and Risk Mitigation

"Our mission at Lioness Consulting is to partner with our clients to help them achieve their corporate governance goals while ensuring effective and compliant shareholder communications," said Donna Ackerly, founder and CEO, Lioness Consulting LLC. "We understand the importance of precision and strategy in every aspect of the shareholder solicitation process to help companies enhance their shareholder relations and governance practices."

Lioness Consulting is committed to precision, strategic thinking and compliance to ensure that its clients' shareholder communications efforts are effective and aligned with the highest industry standards.

About Lioness Consulting

Lioness Consulting LLC, based in New York City with operations in Boston and San Francisco, is a specialist in shareholder communications, corporate governance, and compliance services to public and private corporations across the nation. Through its team of industry experts, Lioness Consulting is a trusted advisory firm that empowers companies to navigate the intricate landscape of shareholder engagement with confidence and finesse. For more information, visit www.lionessconsultingllc.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Marketing Dept., Lioness Consulting LLC, 1 609-651-2267, [email protected], www.lionessconsultingllc.com

SOURCE Lioness Consulting LLC