Lioran Vesse Launches Orbis IA 6.0 at École de commerce Valmont to Revolutionize Intelligent Finance

Lioran Vesse, founder of École de commerce Valmont, introduces Orbis IA 6.0, an AI-powered trading platform designed to simplify investing through innovation, education, and emotional intelligence.

PARIS, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its continued pursuit of innovation in financial education, École de commerce Valmont has officially launched Orbis IA 6.0, a cutting-edge AI trading system engineered to support smarter, safer, and more emotionally aware investment decisions. The platform was developed under the guidance of renowned finance expert and educator Lioran Vesse.

Combining artificial intelligence with human-centric design, Orbis IA 6.0 represents a significant step toward democratizing access to reliable financial tools. The system is designed not only to process vast streams of market data but to interpret sentiment, behavioral patterns, and contextual signals that traditional models often overlook.

"We built Orbis IA 6.0 with the belief that investing should be empowering—not overwhelming," said Lioran Vesse, founder and lead developer. "It's about bringing clarity and compassion into finance, using technology as a bridge."

AI Meets Financial Pedagogy

Orbis IA 6.0 is rooted in the school's pedagogical approach, which merges theory, practice, and emerging technologies. Unlike conventional trading systems, Orbis is designed to learn continuously and adapt to both market volatility and user behavior, ensuring real-time strategy optimization that remains aligned with user preferences and risk tolerance.

Among its key features:

Real-time multi-source market analytics

Emotion-aware sentiment analysis from news and social content

Adaptive learning algorithms for evolving investment conditions

Integrated educational modules for experiential learning

Built for Learners and Leaders

What sets Orbis IA 6.0 apart is its dual purpose: it's both a powerful trading engine and a learning platform. Whether used in classrooms or by independent investors, it offers a hands-on experience that teaches users not just what to do—but why.

École de commerce Valmont intends to roll out the platform across its curriculum and global network, reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in AI-enhanced financial education.

"Our vision is to make investing the simplest and most human-centered aspect of personal finance," Vesse stated. "Orbis IA 6.0 is our contribution to a future where knowledge, ethics, and technology grow together."

