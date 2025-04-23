Lipsie Acquires Digital Brain Studio to Strengthen Its Position in AI-Powered Audiovisual Translation

"By uniting DBS's innovation capacity with our multilingual operations, we are creating a scalable, future-ready service model for global media clients," added Chaouat. "The DBS brand, powered by AI and driven by human talent, is a strategic accelerator for our audiovisual business." Post this

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, DBS has built a reputation for delivering high-quality lip-sync dubbing and script adaptation for global platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video. Its portfolio includes internationally acclaimed productions such as Heartstopper, Vikings: Valhalla, Aporia, Pálpito, El Reino, Emily in Paris, Rebelde, Resident Evil, Who Killed Sara, Cobra Kai, Dark Desire, Deadwind, and Triada.

"The integration of DBS aligns with our long-term vision to lead in AI-augmented language services," said Charles Chaouat, Partner and President of Lipsie. "With DBS joining our brand portfolio, we're combining cutting-edge technology with human expertise to meet the evolving demands of clients in the audiovisual sector."

Expanding Capabilities in AI-Powered Audiovisual Services

Through this acquisition, Lipsie consolidates its position in AI-powered audiovisual localization, combining advanced technologies and creative expertise across four core areas:

• Script translation

• Professional transcription

• Multilingual subtitling

• Voice dubbing, including AI-generated synthetic voices

DBS also brings together a dedicated FIGS team of over 20 professionals specialized in localizing subtitles and dubbing content in French, Italian, German and Spanish — a key asset for streaming platforms and film studios operating in the EMEA region.

"By uniting DBS's innovation capacity with our multilingual operations, we are creating a scalable, future-ready service model for global media clients," added Chaouat. "The DBS brand, powered by AI and driven by human talent, is a strategic accelerator for our audiovisual business."

About Lipsie

Lipsie is a multilingual language services provider offering customized solutions in specialized translation, creative content localization and audiovisual services. With a global network of over 150 professionals, including translators, adaptors, voice talents, artistic directors, project managers, and engineers, Lipsie serves more than 2,500 clients across diverse industries. The agency is recognized for its client-centric approach, commitment to quality and innovative integration of AI in production workflows.

More information: https://www.lipsie.com

About Digital Brain Studio (DBS)

Based in Orlando, Florida, Digital Brain Studio is a leading provider of AI-driven audiovisual localization services, specializing in lip-sync dubbing, script adaptation, and synthetic voice generation. With extensive experience supporting high-profile streaming productions, DBS blends technological efficiency with creative precision, helping content producers scale globally while maintaining artistic quality.

