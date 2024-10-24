Lipsie Expands its Global Presence with the Launch of the New Zurich Office at IFAS 2024

At the forefront of Switzerland's leading healthcare event, the International Forum for Advanced Health Solutions (IFAS) 2024, Lipsie is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Zurich. This strategic launch highlights Lipsie's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative AI-enhanced translation solutions for the healthcare sector, facilitating multilingual expansion for companies worldwide.
ZURICH, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AI Revolution in Medical Translation
As AI technology continues to reshape the medical translation landscape, Lipsie is leveraging key insights from IFAS 2024 to enhance its ongoing training programs and incorporate state-of-the-art tools into its AI solutions. Lipsie's dedication to ethical, secure, and regulatory-compliant AI practices has resonated with IFAS attendees, ensuring robust data confidentiality, and fostering confidence in its language services.
Exhibitors at IFAS 2024 emphasized the importance of integrating responsible AI into multilingual documentation workflows. By showcasing how AI can enhance translation quality while supporting medical advancements, Lipsie demonstrated the crucial role of human expertise in the process. This approach captured the attention of leaders from various industries—including communication platforms, medical devices, and laboratory information systems—signaling the growing adoption of AI-driven linguistic solutions designed to optimize efficiency and elevate translation standards within the healthcare industry.
For more information on Lipsie's solutions and services, please visit our resource hub at https://www.lipsie.com/fr/ressources-traduction/.
For detailed information on the DeepInto® platform, please visit our website at https://deep-into.traduzione-in.com/.
Media Contact
Charles Chaouat, Lipsie, 41 43 550 79 35, [email protected], https://www.lipsie.com/ch/kontakt.htm
SOURCE Lipsie
Share this article