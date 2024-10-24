Lipsie Expands its Global Presence with the Launch of the New Zurich Office at IFAS 2024

At the forefront of Switzerland's leading healthcare event, the International Forum for Advanced Health Solutions (IFAS) 2024, Lipsie is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Zurich. This strategic launch highlights Lipsie's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative AI-enhanced translation solutions for the healthcare sector, facilitating multilingual expansion for companies worldwide.

ZURICH, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AI Revolution in Medical Translation

As AI technology continues to reshape the medical translation landscape, Lipsie is leveraging key insights from IFAS 2024 to enhance its ongoing training programs and incorporate state-of-the-art tools into its AI solutions. Lipsie's dedication to ethical, secure, and regulatory-compliant AI practices has resonated with IFAS attendees, ensuring robust data confidentiality, and fostering confidence in its language services.