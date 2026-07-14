Lipsie Launches LipsieSync®, a New Production Model for Multilingual Video Dubbing

We start with a human performance, then use technology locally and carefully to recreate the vocal structure of the original video. Post this

A Human Performance at the Center of the Workflow

LipsieSync® is built around a distinctive production principle. One professional actor records the complete target-language version, including the different characters, emotions and dialogue intentions. Lipsie's in-house voice technology then differentiates the performances to reflect the vocal identities and diversity of the original speakers.

Unlike standard text-to-speech platforms, LipsieSync® does not generate the entire performance directly from translated text. It also avoids the production complexity of casting and coordinating a separate actor for every character in every language.

Human interpretation remains the starting point, while controlled voice processing and optional lip synchronization help adapt the existing video for international audiences.

How LipsieSync® Works

Each project begins with the original video. The content is transcribed, professionally translated and adapted for spoken delivery. A dubbing script cannot simply be a written translation read aloud: it must fit the rhythm of the scene, sound natural and preserve the intent of the original content.

A professional actor then records the full target-language version. Lipsie's locally operated voice technology refines the vocal identity of the individual speakers or characters while preserving the expressive foundation of the actor's performance.

When the footage allows it, lip synchronization can also be applied to improve the match between the localized dialogue and the person visible on screen.

The complete workflow can include transcription, professional translation, dialogue adaptation, recording by one actor per language, local voice processing, optional lip synchronization, audiovisual post-production and human quality control.

A Lighter Alternative to Multi-Actor Dubbing

Videos containing several speakers or characters traditionally require multiple actors per language, as well as casting, artistic direction, recording sessions and post-production for each market.

By enabling one trained actor to record the complete localized version, LipsieSync® can reduce casting, recording and coordination requirements while retaining the nuance and emotional presence of a human performance.

"For years, video localization has been forced into a false choice: either a full studio workflow or automated voices," said Charles Chaouat, Project Manager at Lipsie. "LipsieSync® was created to rethink the workflow itself. We start with a human performance, then use technology locally and carefully to recreate the vocal structure of the original video."

Local Technology and a Controlled Production Environment

The voice processing workflow is operated locally through technology developed and managed in-house by Lipsie. This gives the company greater control over recorded performances, production assets and client content.

The objective is not to imitate voices mechanically, but to preserve the vocal logic of the original video — including different characters, timbres and on-screen presences — while keeping the localized version grounded in human interpretation.

Built from Real Audiovisual Production Needs

LipsieSync® was shaped by real audiovisual localization projects, including work on the Swiss television documentary series Rail One.

The production required multilingual versions of existing episodes featuring technical content, visible speakers, multiple voices and broadcast-level expectations. These constraints helped Lipsie formalize a workflow combining dialogue adaptation, human recording, local voice technology, lip synchronization, audiovisual post-production and quality control.

Available in More Than 30 Languages

LipsieSync® can be deployed in more than 30 languages, depending on the project, voice availability and production scope.

It is designed for companies, producers, institutions and creators seeking to adapt existing video assets for new audiences, including documentaries, corporate videos, executive messages, training and e-learning modules, marketing campaigns, product demonstrations, interviews, podcasts, YouTube content and audiovisual catalogues.

To support the launch, Lipsie has released a 34-second demonstration video showing the same on-screen speaker moving across French, Italian, German and English in one continuous sequence. Press images and the LipsieSync® logo are also available with the release.

Learn more about LipsieSync® in English, French, Italian and German.

About Lipsie

For more than 20 years, Lipsie has provided professional translation, audiovisual localization, subtitling, dubbing, editorial adaptation and multilingual communication services for companies, institutions, media producers and content creators.

With operations in Orlando, Paris and Nice, Lipsie helps organizations transform existing content into multilingual assets for international audiences.

Media Contact

Charles Chaouat, Lipsie, 33 695507109, [email protected], https://www.lipsie.com/

SOURCE Lipsie