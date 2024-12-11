Amidst uncertainty and limited resources, businesses must embrace resilience and innovation. DeepInto® seamlessly combines human expertise and AI to deliver superior multilingual translations, enhancing quality and boosting competitiveness by 40% to meet the demands of a global marketplace. Post this

Recent studies underscore the imperative of digital transformation in translation workflows. According to a PwC report, 45% of CFOs plan to invest in digitalization by 2025, with AI adoption ranking as a top priority. Furthermore, Sage reportrs that 78% of finance leaders view AI integration as crucial for maintaining a competitive edge. Against this backdrop, solutions like DeepInto® are not just advantageous—they are essential.

DeepInto® empowers organizations to:

Streamline translation processes with AI, reducing costs and turnaround times.

Reimagine operational efficiency through tailored digital solutions.

Leverage legal expertise from the Lipsie-TIN Group for compliance and international transaction projects.

—A Sector-Focused Platform for Legal, Audiovisual, and Technical Translations—

DeepInto® stands out with three expertly crafted # modules designed to address unique translation requirements:

1- DeepInto® Legal

Ideal for certified legal translations and comparative law services, this module supports businesses in compliance initiatives and cross-border transactions. By integrating Legal Tech, DeepInto® Legal ensures notarized translations by legal experts and attorneys, offering unparalleled accuracy and cost-efficiency.

2- DeepInto® Video

Tailored for multilingual audiovisual content, this module covers the entire production cycle, including transcription, translation, subtitling, and dubbing. It provides a seamless solution for managing audiovisual translation needs while maintaining superior quality.

3- DeepInto® Tech

Streamlining technical and marketing translations, this module integrates product databases directly into clients' CMS platforms. Supporting translations in over 50 languages, it ensures flawless compatibility across systems and delivers impeccable results using advanced technologies like generative AI, translation memories, terminology tools, and DTP integration.

—Global Recognition and a Commitment to Innovation—

In the 2024 Plimsoll Analysis, the Lipsie-TIN Group was award edits highest "STRONG" rating, recognizing the company's innovation-driven strategy and commitment to digital transformation. DeepInto® exemplifies this commitment, enabling businesses to control costs for multilingual translation projects while meeting the demands of a globalized market.

About Lipsie-TIN Group

Lipsie-TIN Group unites two industry leaders, Lipsie and Agenzia Traduzione-IN, to offer cutting-edge solutions for the digital transformation of translation processes. By leveraging the most advanced AI technologies, the group empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of today's multilingual challenges with ease.

For more information, visit the Lipsie and Agenzia Traduzione-IN websites.

