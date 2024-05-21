LIPTON Teas and Infusions Launches NEW Green Tea Portfolio

Five innovative reformulated blends and fresh fruit flavors combine for a great smooth new taste. "2 Cups to Goodness" campaign brings green tea to Gen Z tea drinkers and shines the spotlight on two cups of green tea a day as an easy way to help support health daily and as a top source of flavonoids in the diet - naturally occurring bioactives found in tea, vegetables and fruit.

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lipton, the #1 tea brand in the United States, is renovating its green tea portfolio range featuring five new varieties of reformulated blends and fresh fruit flavors. Setting a new benchmark for great, smooth taste with the innovative line, the delicious palette of flavors includes Signature Blend, Decaf, Lemon, Peach, and Honey Ginger, which began rolling out at major U.S. retailers and e-commerce in May.

"With reformulated blends and refreshing fruit flavors, I'm thrilled for tea drinkers to experience Lipton's great tasting green tea innovations that also support well-being," said Racquel Harris Mason, president, North America LIPTON Teas and Infusions. "We've developed a '2 Cups to Goodness' mantra, where incorporating two cups of Lipton Green Tea into your daily routine is a great tasting way to get flavonoids in your diet, the natural bioactives in tea that can help support your health."

Drinking two cups of Lipton Green Tea every day can help support health and well-being. In fact, two cups of green tea offer the same amount of flavonoids as 20 pounds of cooked broccoli. Flavonoids are naturally occurring bioactives (or plant compounds) found in tea. While flavonoids are found in many plant-based foods, like fruits and dark green veggies, tea is one of the top sources in the diet, making it a convenient way to help support health. 1,2,3,4,5

The Lipton Green Teas launch is supported by its "2 Cups to Goodness" campaign, aimed at delivering the good news of supporting everyday healthy living with a new taste to a new generation of tea drinkers. Lipton is investing in a global and U.S. full-integrated Green Tea campaign, running for 36 weeks. Significant investment is being made to leverage high-impact awareness media opportunities and cultural, health and wellness leaders and partnerships. Tailored for a growing Gen Z consumer base, the curated digital content includes media partnerships with Spotify, PureWow and more, consumer advocacy, influencer activations and large-scale brand events including:

An exclusive global influencer activation on May 29-30 in Los Angeles featuring daytime panels, and workout classes, with high-profile influencers including DJ Paris Hilton

in featuring daytime panels, and workout classes, with high-profile influencers including DJ Paris Hilton Lipton Green Tea is the official tea partner at Her Conference on June 22 in New York City

is the official tea partner at Her Conference on in Key sponsor at Dear Media's second annual IRL podcast event on May 4 in Austin

These great-tasting new Lipton Green Teas are available at major U.S. retailers and e-commerce providers now:

Signature Blend Green Tea: A smooth, refreshing medley of green tea and jasmine, brimming with approximately 100mg of flavonoids per serving. Available in 40-count tea bags.

Decaffeinated Green Tea: Delicately crafted with decaf green tea leaves, offering around 50mg of flavonoids per serving for a guilt-free indulgence any time of the day. Available in 40-count tea bags.

Peach Green Tea: Infusing the essence of ripe peaches with green tea, this variety promises a juicy burst of flavor and about 75 mg of flavonoids per serving. Available in 20-count tea bags.

Lemon Green Tea: The zest of vibrant lemon harmoniously blends with green tea, delivering a citrusy delight alongside about 75 mg of flavonoids per serving. Available in 20 count-tea bags.

Honey Ginger Green Tea : Experience the sublime pairing of ginger and honey with green tea, providing a zesty flavor profile with about 75 mg of flavonoids per serving. Available in 20-count tea bags.

For more information about Lipton's new Green Tea varieties and the "2 Cups to Goodness" campaign, visit www.lipton.com or follow us on Instagram @Liptonusa.

About Lipton

Since 1880, nature has been our tea factory. Every cup of Lipton tea is grown using rain, wind and sunshine to give you our signature rich taste and aroma. What's more, we believe that every cup of our tea should not only help brighten your day but help brighten the future of all tea farmers and their families and of course, our planet. Healthy habits start small and can be simple: by drinking 2 cups of Lipton Green Tea every day, you can help support your health, too.

About LIPTON Teas and Infusions

LIPTON Teas and Infusions is the world's largest tea business, with world-class brands that are household names such as Lipton, Pukka, TAZO, T2 and PG Tips. With production sites in four continents and a presence in more than 100 countries, LIPTON Teas and Infusions' products are enjoyed by hundreds of millions of consumers around the world each day. As an independent company since July 2022, LIPTON Teas and Infusions is united in one purpose: creating value for all with every sip, from plant to cup. www.liptonteas.com

