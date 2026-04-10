Liquid Wellness & IV Expands with New Offices and Retail Location in Overland Park, Kansas

Liquid Wellness & IV, a rapidly growing leader in IV hydration, wellness, and longevity, is proud to announce its continued expansion with new offices and a retail location at 11010 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas. The opening is planned for Friday, April 10, 2026. The new location will feature a modern retail experience offering supplements, Peptides, Nutrafol, for hair growth, and a red light, along with all of the other services guests have come to know and love, including IV hydration, medical weight management, hormone replacement, skin care, and telehealth.
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liquid Wellness & IV, a rapidly growing leader in IV hydration, wellness, and longevity, is proud to announce its continued expansion with new offices and a retail location at 11010 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas. The opening is planned for Friday, April 10, 2026. The new location will feature a modern retail experience offering supplements, Peptides, Nutrafol, for hair growth, and a red light, along with all of the other services guests have come to know and love, including IV hydration, medical weight management, hormone replacement, skin care, and telehealth.
"This expansion represents our continued growth and dedication to serving the evolving needs of our communities," said Scott Colangelo, a founding Partner of Liquid Wellness & IV. "The new retail location gives us an opportunity to make our most popular offerings even more accessible to the Kansas City area community."
Over the past year, Liquid Wellness & IV has continued to expand its lineup of health and wellness solutions beyond IV hydration to include comprehensive offerings for whole-body wellness and longevity. "With a focus on personalized care and convenience, guests can visit in-clinic, schedule a mobile visit at home or work, or connect via telehealth for same-day appointments, said Christine Ricci, CEO and founder. Our mission is to serve our communities by providing comprehensive, affordable, accessible wellness services, 7-days a week."
Liquid Wellness & IV operates clinics inside of Chiefs Fit Overland Park, Kansas; Chiefs Fit Kansas City, Missouri; Cowboys Fit Plano and Cowboys Fit Frisco, Texas (serving the Dallas metro); and Cowboys Fit Pflugerville, Texas (serving the Austin metro). The Overland Park expansion marks another milestone in the company's mission to provide trusted, medically guided wellness solutions that are both effective, efficient, affordable and convenient.
About Liquid Wellness & IV
Liquid Wellness & IV was founded in 2021 to provide access to whole-body wellness through in-clinic and mobile experiences. With locations in Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, and Texas, a team of certified and experienced medical professionals provide advanced health and wellness care, including IV hydration, weight management, hormone replacement, aesthetics, supplements, and telehealth, all tailored to the individual needs of each guest. No matter your health and wellness goals, Liquid Wellness & IV has the products and care to empower you to live better.
Learn more at liquidwellnessiv.com.
Media Contact
Pete Francis, Liquid Wellness & IV, 1 855.954.7843, [email protected], Liquid Mobile
SOURCE Liquid Wellness & IV
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