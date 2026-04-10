Liquid Wellness & IV Expands with New Offices and Retail Location in Overland Park, Kansas

Our mission is to serve our communities by providing comprehensive, affordable, accessible wellness services, 7-days a week, said Christine Ricci, CEO and founder. Post this

Over the past year, Liquid Wellness & IV has continued to expand its lineup of health and wellness solutions beyond IV hydration to include comprehensive offerings for whole-body wellness and longevity. "With a focus on personalized care and convenience, guests can visit in-clinic, schedule a mobile visit at home or work, or connect via telehealth for same-day appointments, said Christine Ricci, CEO and founder. Our mission is to serve our communities by providing comprehensive, affordable, accessible wellness services, 7-days a week."

Liquid Wellness & IV operates clinics inside of Chiefs Fit Overland Park, Kansas; Chiefs Fit Kansas City, Missouri; Cowboys Fit Plano and Cowboys Fit Frisco, Texas (serving the Dallas metro); and Cowboys Fit Pflugerville, Texas (serving the Austin metro). The Overland Park expansion marks another milestone in the company's mission to provide trusted, medically guided wellness solutions that are both effective, efficient, affordable and convenient.

About Liquid Wellness & IV

Liquid Wellness & IV was founded in 2021 to provide access to whole-body wellness through in-clinic and mobile experiences. With locations in Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, and Texas, a team of certified and experienced medical professionals provide advanced health and wellness care, including IV hydration, weight management, hormone replacement, aesthetics, supplements, and telehealth, all tailored to the individual needs of each guest. No matter your health and wellness goals, Liquid Wellness & IV has the products and care to empower you to live better.

Learn more at liquidwellnessiv.com.

Media Contact

Pete Francis, Liquid Wellness & IV, 1 855.954.7843, [email protected], Liquid Mobile

SOURCE Liquid Wellness & IV