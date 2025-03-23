Liquid Wire Joins HAND ERC at Northwestern University to Advance Robotic Dexterity

"Liquid Wire's deformable electronics present a novel way to integrate sensing and connectivity into robotic hands without the constraints of traditional rigid components." Post this

"The challenges of robotic dexterity require breakthroughs in both hardware and intelligence," said Ed Colgate, Director of HAND ERC and professor at Northwestern University. "Liquid Wire's deformable electronics present a novel way to integrate sensing and connectivity into robotic hands without the constraints of traditional rigid components. We're excited to collaborate with them in pushing the boundaries of what robotic hands can achieve."

"Robotic hands present unique engineering challenges, and we believe our deformable electronics can provide new possibilities for integrating sensing and connectivity in ways that enhance both performance and design flexibility," said Robert Gunn, President of Liquid Wire. "We look forward to collaborating with HAND ERC to explore new ways to bring robotic dexterity closer to human capability."

The project will focus on developing advanced sensing and interconnect solutions that enhance robotic dexterity, minimize failure points, and improve real-time motion tracking.

Liquid Wire's deformable electronics deliver the reliability humanoid robots need to perform consistently in demanding environments. Our stretchable interconnects provide durable power and data transmission, resisting fatigue and failure even after millions of flex and stretch cycles. Our stretchable strain sensors further enhance reliability by providing continuous feedback on joint movement and structural deformation, improving proprioception and contact sensing. By integrating seamlessly with both soft and rigid components, Liquid Wire's fully deformable electronics reduce failure points, simplify assembly, and ensure long-term performance in advanced robotic systems.

