Liquidity Energy Welcomes Industry Veteran Amanda Angrove to Lead the Launch of Their New Energy Cargo Business

Her background includes extensive experience in crude and refined products trading, including USGC and Mid-Continent ULSD, Jet, and LCO. As a trader, she skillfully balanced logistics, pricing, and refinery economics, while cultivating strong market relationships and uncovering new supply opportunities—including pioneering Valero's early commercial engagement with Argentina's crude export market.

Ms. Angrove holds both a master's and bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Texas at San Antonio and has demonstrated her commitment to community leadership through board roles and industry mentorship.

Her earlier roles in derivatives trading, marine scheduling, and supply chain operations have equipped her with a deep understanding of both market-facing strategy and operational execution, particularly in cargo movement, vessel management, and blending logistics, vital skills for the new cargo business.

"Adding Amanda Angrove to our team is a game-changer," said Larry Roche, CEO at Liquidity Energy. "Her experience in structuring complex supply chains and optimizing cargo operations aligns perfectly with our strategic expansion. She brings the right mix of trading insight, operational precision, and commercial leadership to build this new business from the ground up."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Liquidity Energy to lead the development of their new cargo business," expressed Ms. Angrove. "After 14 years navigating the complexities of refinery operations and trading, I'm energized by the opportunity to build something from the ground up. This role allows me to bring together my background in commercial strategy and logistics execution to drive meaningful growth. I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's continued expansion and success in the energy markets."

Building on foundational expertise in futures and pipe-delivered products, Liquidity Energy is excited to leverage Ms. Angrove's expertise as the company continues to evolve into a fully integrated energy solutions provider, now with expanded capabilities in marine and international cargo logistics.

About Liquidity Energy:

Liquidity Energy is a leading energy brokerage firm specializing in comprehensive trade execution and market information services across vital energy sectors. The team boasts over a century of combined experience, spanning from the NYMEX pits to the OTC brokerage world, covering all crude grades, jet, ULSD (Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel), and gasoline with an expanding involvement in biofuels such as biodiesel, ethanol, and Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs). Their IB status enables full-service futures clearing, complemented by a deep understanding of client hedging needs for asset optimization. Their skilled team provides full execution of hedges, including RINs, HO-GOs, LTs, and various other paper derivatives. Recognized for their market strength, Liquidity Energy remains committed to delivering exceptional value while strategically expanding into new markets and continuously enhancing their expert team.

To learn more about Liquidity Energy and its services, visit www.liquidityenergy.com.

