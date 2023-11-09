Liquido Licensed by Central Bank of Brazil as Payments Institution

"This is more than just a regulatory milestone; it's a testament to Liquido's unwavering commitment to innovation, security, and customer-centricity in the payment service sector" Post this

"This is more than just a regulatory milestone; it's a testament to Liquido's unwavering commitment to innovation, security, and customer-centricity in the payment service sector," said MK Li, Liquido co-founder and CEO. "We look forward to continuing our innovation and contribution to LatAm's vibrant financial ecosystem and evolving digital payments domain."

Liquido also announced that it has processed over $1.5Bn USD to date for its customers, and is on pace to break the $2Bn mark in a few months. The company came out of stealth to launch publicly in May 2023 and has been the only company that provides a "one-click" WhatsApp checkout experience in the LatAm market. Liquido has expanded this experience into several of its extended payment products and solutions in recent months, for example, its WhatsApp Mini Store, WhatsApp Payment Recovery, WhatsApp Referral Shopping, etc.

Liquido offers cross border and local businesses in the Latin American countries a comprehensive and flexible payments platform that guarantees existing business, unlocks new revenue and maximizes reach for today's market. With innovative solutions designed to meet local needs, Liquido uplevels what digital payments can be. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with additional offices in Brazil, Mexico and Asia. It is backed by index Ventures and other institutional and individual investors. Learn more at www.liquido.com.

