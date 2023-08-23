LiquidPixels Announces Expanded Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

LiquidPixels®, Inc., the premier provider of enterprise-class dynamic visualization solutions to the world's largest retailers, today announced the addition of new cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) imaging capabilities. Building upon Machine Learning and AI capabilities introduced more than two years ago, LiquidPixels leverages the no-code approach of LiquiFire Image Chains™ for new AI capabilities.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LiquidPixels®, Inc., the premier provider of enterprise-class dynamic visualization solutions to the world's largest retailers, today announced the addition of new cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) imaging capabilities.

Building upon Machine Learning and AI capabilities introduced more than two years ago, LiquidPixels leverages the no-code approach of LiquiFire Image Chains™ for the following new AI capabilities, including:

Automatic keyword identification

Metadata embedding

Brand detection

People detection

Seamless object removal

Image enlargement

Background removal

Full image description

These and much more are now available within the LiquiFire platform.

Machine Learning continues to radically shape the dynamic imaging landscape, adding flexibility and automation to previously manual workflows. With the LiquiFire Image Chain language, users can effortlessly combine these new technologies, as well as a toolbox of existing features, to provide value to their businesses. Sample use cases include the combination of keyword identification with XMP metadata for instant accessibility, or logo identification with object removal for instant logo removal. Clients can leverage image upscaling and background removal with product personalization – all without a single line of code.

For more than two decades, LiquiFire® OS, the flagship solution of LiquidPixels, has enabled imaging professionals, e-commerce websites, CDNs, and enterprise-level organizations around the world to incorporate complex imaging into their offerings. By eliminating the typical burden of learning code and the need for large up-front development, clients see an instant return on their investment.

About LiquiFire OS

LiquiFire OS is a powerful, scalable, and secure digital imaging solution that seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructures and automates workflows. Enterprise use-cases include product lifecycle management, CRM, enterprise resource planning, supply chain, field services, and much more. LiquidPixels has also long been associated with e-commerce as the preferred imaging solution for some of the world's largest e-commerce companies, making LiquidPixels the only company to provide true end-to-end imaging support.

About LiquidPixels

LiquidPixels offers the world's only enterprise visualization platform. Built on open standards, LiquiFire® OS integrates into existing web and workflow environments, enhancing product creation and visualization, while reducing production costs. Founded in 2000, LiquidPixels makes its patented technology available as a cloud service or via on-site enterprise servers with solutions that may be tailored to suit each client's unique needs. For more information, visit us at LiquidPixels.com.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 866-808-4937 (x307)

LiquiFire® is a registered trademark of LiquidPixels, Inc. For the full list of trademarks and patents, visit liquidpixels.com/legal.

2023 LiquidPixels Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kate Garvey, LiquidPixels, Inc., 1 781-325-1305, [email protected], https://www.liquidpixels.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE LiquidPixels, Inc.