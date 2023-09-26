Liquipel Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fasted-Growing Companies List

"We are thrilled and honored to once again be named among the INC 5000 fastest-growing companies for the fourth consecutive year," said Sam Winkler, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquipel. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Liquipel

Liquipel's mission is to bundle together innovative technology with design and function to provide their customers with the best value possible. Liquipel brings together patented and proprietary technologies, creating 360 device protection for mobile devices and other electronics. Since its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2012, Liquipel has won an Edison Award, a FierceWireless Fierce 15 Award, and was named by Popular Science as the Grand Award Winner in the Gadgets Category for the magazine's "Best of What's New" issue. Liquipel has also been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5000 fastest growing companies in America for three consecutive years, in addition to Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies" list. The Liquipel brand incorporates aggressive pull-through marketing campaigns utilizing key celebrity partners, such as Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki and Nyjah Huston, to maintain a fresh, exciting brand image. For more information visit, www.liquipel.com

