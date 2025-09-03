Lisa Baue Pens Her First Book "Wake-Up Calls", A Powerful Memoir for Women in Funeral and Deathcare Professions

"Wake-Up Calls is about more than my story—it's about encouraging women in deathcare to listen to their own wake-up calls, trust their instincts, and lead from the heart, head and with grit," says author Lisa Baue. Post this

Women now represent a growing majority of the funeral service industry, yet they continue to face unique challenges when it comes to longevity, leadership, and professional support. Baue's book directly addresses these issues by offering mentorship through storytelling—encouraging women to lead with courage, empathy, and vision in an industry that needs them more than ever.

"Wake-Up Calls is about more than my story—it's about encouraging women in deathcare to listen to their own wake-up calls, trust their instincts, and lead from the heart, head and with grit," says author Lisa Baue. "We have an opportunity to transform this profession by investing in the next generation of compassionate, capable leaders—especially women. I'm very excited that the book proceeds will be supporting vital initiatives to educate and support women as leaders in the industry through our charitable donations."

In the book, Baue shares pivotal moments from her own life, including personal losses, business decisions, and leadership challenges that pushed her to grow, adapt, and ultimately thrive. Each chapter serves as a blueprint for future leaders—offering both practical wisdom and heartfelt encouragement.

"Wake Up Calls is a vital read for today's deathcare professionals," says Barbara Kemmis, Executive Director, Cremation Association of North America. Lisa draws on decades of leadership to offer a candid, forward-thinking look at the challenges we face, from staffing shortages to shifting consumer expectations. Her insights are especially timely as more women enter and shape the future of our profession. This book is an essential guide for those committed to leading with authenticity, adaptability, and purpose."

Following her successful tenure as President & CEO of Baue Funeral Homes, Lisa Baue went on to found Your Funeral Coach, consulting with funeral businesses and helping individuals grow into strong, values-based leaders. Most recently in 2024, she established the Funeral Women Lead Foundation, the first nonprofit dedicated exclusively to advancing women's leadership in the funeral profession.

Book Details:

Wake-Up Calls: A Journey of Learning to Lead and Succeed in the Funeral and Deathcare Profession

By Lisa Baue

Available September 3, 2025

River Grove Books

To Purchase: https://www.lisabaue.com/

About Lisa Baue

Lisa Baue is a third-generation funeral director and former owner who has worked in the deathcare and funeral service profession since 1979. For 38 years, she was the President and CEO of Baue Funeral Homes, Crematory, and Cemetery, transforming it into one of the leading firms in the Midwest. Once she retired from ownership, Lisa founded Your Funeral Coach in 2021 to help individuals and businesses grow. Through her coaching, she became passionate about advocating for women as leaders, and in 2024, she founded the Funeral Women Lead Foundation, the first nonprofit organization dedicated solely to advancing women in her profession.

For media and interview inquiries or to review copies, please contact Holly Mitton at [email protected] or 617-680-4827

Media Contact

Holly Mitton, Lisa Baue, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://lisabaue.com/

SOURCE Lisa Baue