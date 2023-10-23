Lisa Condon, CEO Lisa Condon Enterprises, Announces New Book: Stepping into Gratitude

Lisa Condon, CEO of Lisa Condon Enterprises (LCE), is honored to announce a new book, Stepping into Gratitude. The book is a collection of stories from nine authors, including Condon. Among the contributors are Kari Ainsworth, Nicole DeFeo, Wendy Farrell, Laura Glotzbach, Mary Meduna Gross, Greg Orth, Tara Perkins, and Michelle Slaney. The book is anticipated to be released as an eBook on Amazon on November 8, 2023, with hard copies available toward year-end.

MILTON, Del., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa Condon, CEO of Lisa Condon Enterprises, Announces New Book: Stepping into Gratitude

Lisa Condon, CEO of Lisa Condon Enterprises (LCE), is honored to announce a new book, Stepping into Gratitude. The book is a collection of stories from nine authors, including Condon. Among the contributors are Kari Ainsworth, Nicole DeFeo, Wendy Farrell, Laura Glotzbach, Mary Meduna Gross, Greg Orth, Tara Perkins, and Michelle Slaney. The book is anticipated to be released as an eBook on Amazon on November 8, 2023, with hard copies available toward year-end.

"This book is about planting the seeds of gratitude. Gratitude has transformed my life, and I knew there were others out there who have experienced the same. This project is about bringing their stories together to inspire others," says Condon.

Condon founded LCE, a company that sparks inspiration, innovation, and collaboration through gratitude. Combining her love of creativity and her passion for process, Condon is the founder and creator of GRATITUDE, a proprietary program designed to spark change.

A motivational speaker, Condon uses a combination of theory and practices from the Project Management Institute, Six Sigma, SCRUM, EQi, and Appreciative Inquiry. She is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, SCRUM Master, Certified Scrum Product Owner, and PMP.

"I work with individuals one-on-one to help define their values, spark inspiration, and plan the path to their fire. It is important to me to work with my clients closely every step of the way to celebrate this exciting and transformational time of discovery. This is the beginning of a continual progression of bringing gratitude to life in new ways," says Condon.

Science has proven that gratitude lights up new synapses with continual practice. According to the Mayo Clinic, expressing gratitude is associated with a host of mental and physical benefits. Studies have shown that feeling thankful can improve sleep, mood, and immunity. Gratitude can decrease depression, anxiety, difficulties with chronic pain, and risk of disease.

To inquire about pre-orders, please email [email protected].

