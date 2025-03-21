Lisa Druxman, Founder and CEO of FIT4MOM, Announces BLOOM Conference in San Diego March 27-30

"Our vision is to empower all moms to find their 'fit' in motherhood," said Druxman. "These mamas come to listen and learn, to connect and inspire and to bring new insights and tools back to their highly engaged communities across the country who make up our larger consumer audience." Post this

The final day will allow franchisees to integrate what they have learned and will once again feature Druxman, a self-proclaimed idea monkey who is passionate about helping women overcome overwhelm and live lives of health and happiness.

"Our vision is to empower all moms to find their 'fit' in motherhood," said Druxman. "These mamas come to listen and learn, to connect and inspire and to bring new insights and tools back to their highly engaged communities across the country who make up our larger consumer audience. We understand the unique challenges of motherhood and are here to support them."

Druxman is the recent author of Level Up Your Life, an informative book filled with strategies for purpose and growth. As the creator of the multi-million dollar business FIT4MOM enterprise, Druxman successfully introduced Fit4Baby, Stroller Strides and Body Boost to women across the country. She also has starred in fitness DVDs and is a mom to two kids. There was a time, however, when the feeling of success and fulfillment alluded her. She highlights her journey to encourage moms everywhere to strive for the most out of life. Druxman's book and other educational materials will be available to attendees at the conference.

"The FIT4MOM conference stands out as an incredible opportunity to connect and introduce our influential franchise owners and instructors to brands that understand our passion and mission," added Druxman. "With our unique focus on motherhood support and the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, it's an event not to be missed. Get ready to reignite, reconnect and recharge!"

Visit the event page for more information about the FIT4MOM's BLOOM Conference and to sign up.

About Lisa Druxman:

For over three decades, Lisa Druxman has been a prominent figure in the fitness industry, advocating for wellness and a life lived to the fullest. Her influence extends beyond her role as an author and the founder of FIT4MOM. As a sought-after motivational speaker, she has inspired countless individuals to embark on their wellness journey. Her company, FIT4MOM, is dedicated to helping mothers unlock their full physical and emotional potential, and has introduced groundbreaking programs like Fit4Baby, Stroller Strides and Body Boost. Notably, the FIT4MOM franchise has earned the distinction of being one of the fastest-growing franchises in the nation.

Lisa Druxman is not just a fitness professional, but a mentor who teaches people to live by design and focus on what's most important in life. Her new book, Level Up Your Life, serves as a guidebook to creating a fulfilling life by implementing everyday habits to cultivate a positive mindset. As a self-proclaimed idea monkey, mompreneur, and mama, she shares her life hacks on getting out of overwhelm and into a life of health and happiness, providing a sense of guidance and support to her readers.

Follow Lisa on Instagram and LinkedIn.

