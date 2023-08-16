Lisa Goodpaster releases 'Alienated: When Parents Won't Parent'

New book exposes the lifelong consequences of growing up as a child of divorce and the danger when parents will not co parent

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa Goodpaster was alienated from both her mother and father by her stepmother. Her story is the most documented case of child alienation in the world. Her ability to connect and help others understand the dangers of not co-parenting and the connection to parental alienation is creating a positive movement forward to help create change while clearing the path for others to come forward.

In "Alienated: When Parents Won't Parent" (published by Archway Publishing), Goodpaster exposes the lifelong consequences of growing up as a child of divorce and the danger when parents will not co parent. This is a cautionary truth on what parents should never do when divorcing. She hopes the truths in this book will spread as wide and far to everyone needing hope, help, and a way out of the horrific pain caused by parental alienation.

"Every four seconds, a child loses a parent to false accusations and parental alienation. Every six days, a child dies in the United States due to high conflict divorce and custody cases. Currently, there are 35 countries that are fighting this silent epidemic," Goodpaster points out. She adds, "This book dives deep into the mind of an evil stepmother and the evidence she used to erase my parents is used in the book for education and awareness of what parents should never do."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Goodpaster answered, "May the proof of what happened to me be a beacon for good and help educate and create a conversation for change and action against such preventable abuse." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/777720-alienated

About the Author

Lisa Goodpaster has an ability to connect and inspire while creating a safe space for anyone struggling to understand children who have been alienated. She is also a motivational speaker who helps families and professionals understand the complex issues that arise in families. Her more than 2,000 hours of her own trauma therapy along with her personal experience make her the most sought after alienated child trauma informed expert in the world.

