Lisa Leonard Joins CSG Government Solutions' National Child Welfare Practice

CHICAGO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Lisa Leonard has joined its National Child Welfare practice.
Lisa has more than 20 years of public sector experience focused on the child welfare, child support, and SNAP programs. Prior to joining CSG, she was an Information Technology Specialist for the Administration for Children and Families, Children's Bureau, where she provided technical assistance and guidance to eight states implementing Comprehensive Child Welfare Information Systems (CCWIS). In this role, she led CCWIS compliance reviews, and collaborated with program staff to resolve complex project issues. Lisa also spent 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Children and Families where she supported the modernization of multiple agency IT systems.
"Lisa brings valuable child welfare systems experience from both the federal and state perspective," says Sean Kasten, CSG's Child Welfare Practice Lead. "We are pleased to add her to the CSG team, where she will apply her expertise to support child welfare programs across the country in achieving their technology goals."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 50 state and territory governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
