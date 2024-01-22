Lisa Loeb Debuts "Where They Are Now!" Podcast on SiriusXM App, Following Popularity of Daily 90s on 9 Show, "Stay With Lisa Loeb"

Originally a featured segment on her weekday show, Loeb's new podcast, of which she conceived and created, will continue to bring her special brand of conversation to the channel, sharing stories about the music and events of the 90s, and sitting down with musicians, actors, and icons whose work defined the decade.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One year after the successful debut of her weekday show on SiriusXM's 90s on 9 channel, "Stay with Lisa Loeb," iconic GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb has premiered her new podcast, "Where They Are Now!" on the SiriusXM app.

Originally a featured segment on her weekday show, Loeb's new podcast, of which she conceived and created, will continue to bring her special brand of conversation to the channel, sharing stories about the music and events of the 90s, and sitting down with musicians, actors, and icons whose work defined the decade, including Macy Gray, Everclear, 98 Degrees, and Belinda Carlisle, as well as upcoming episodes featuring interviews with Derek Smalls, Gavin Rossdale and All-4-One.

The series will showcase exclusive interviews with those we may have first gotten to know during that time from their standout work and shines the light on what they're doing now. Listen to get the inside scoop on your favorite artists' biggest hits, and find out "where they are now!"

"It's really exciting to get to talk to fellow artists about how they're continuously reinventing themselves, whether it's making new albums, honing their craft or exploring different elements of the business," shares Loeb.

Fans will also be treated to new music very soon! Recently, the prolific musician released the first single from her forthcoming album with family-friendly folk band, The Hollow Trees, their cover of the beloved classic from the 1950s, "If I Knew You Were Comin' I'd've Baked a Cake," written by Al Hoffman, Bob Merrill, and Clem Watts. It's the perfect first single to an album of old-time favorites and originals inspired by them.

She also just released a new holiday song with Emmy & Golden Globe-nominated musician, actor and director Rob Morrow, "Shake Things Up," in December. The song has quickly become a modern holiday classic, joining the ranks of popular singles from Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson.

New episodes of "Where They Are Now!" premiere every other Thursday at 12 p.m. EDT on the SiriusXM app.

For more information, visit www.lisaloeb.com.

