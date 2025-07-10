Lisa Miller named chief of human resources at Stanley Consultants

Stanley Consultants, a global engineering firm, has hired Lisa Miller as chief human resources officer (CHRO) effectively immediately.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stanley Consultants, a global engineering firm, has hired Lisa Miller as chief human resources officer (CHRO) effectively immediately. Miller joins Stanley with over 15 years of progressive strategic human resources (HR) leadership experience at a Fortune 500 company, driving organizational transformation, talent management and business restructuring initiatives.

As CHRO, Miller will oversee Stanley's global HR strategy, including talent acquisition, development and retention in alignment with Stanley's business objectives. She will also be responsible for leadership development, employee engagement and compensation and benefits programs.

"Stanley's track record of excellence, passion for optimizing at the intersection of people and results, and vision for the future are inspiring. I'm thrilled to be joining a strong leadership team and work with so many talented employees, especially at this time in Stanley's journey." said Miller.

"Lisa brings a wealth of experience in building people-first cultures and driving employee retention and engagement," said Kate Harris, Stanley president, CEO and chair of the board. "She will be instrumental in driving Stanley's organizational growth and our continued efforts to remain a top workplace."

Miller holds an MBA from Brigham Young University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Calgary. She is also a Senior Certified Professional through the Society for Human Resource Management.

Miller will report directly to Stanley Consultants CEO Kate Harris in the firm's Broomfield office.

ABOUT STANLEY CONSULTANTS

Improving Lives Since 1913. Stanley Consultants has been helping clients solve essential and complex energy and infrastructure challenges for more than 110 years, successfully completing more than 50,000 engagements in 120 countries and all 50 states and U.S. territories. Values-based and purpose-driven, Stanley is an employee-owned company of engineers, scientists, technologists, innovators and client-service experts who are recognized for their commitment and passion to make a difference. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit http://www.stanleyconsultants.com.

